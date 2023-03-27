Explosions reported in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were reported in Kyiv on March 27 according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

According to the mayor, the explosions were heard in the Sviatoshyn and Obolon districts of the city.

A store is on fire in Sviatoshyn, the mayor wrote. Information is being clarified in regards to victims.

The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that air defense was active in Kyiv Oblast on March 27.

Authorities warned of a drone attack at 10:12 p.m. local time.

As of 12:00 a.m. local time, the air raid alert is ongoing.