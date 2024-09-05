The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Russian advance near Pokrovsk stalled in recent days, Syrskyi says

by Kateryna Denisova September 5, 2024 8:53 PM 2 min read
Artillerymen of the 110th Marko Bezruchko Separate Mechanized Brigade who serve in the Pokrovsk sector operate an RM-70 multiple rocket launcher at a firing position in Donetsk Oblast. (Dmytro Smolienko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Ukrainian soldiers managed to halt the advance of Russian troops in the Pokrovsk sector in Donetsk Oblast, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with CNN aired on Sept. 5.

The eastern front near Pokrovsk has been the scene of fierce fighting for several months and a focal point of Russia's offensive in Donetsk Oblast. The city is an important logistical hub for Ukrainian forces.

"Over the last six days, the enemy hasn’t advanced a single meter in the Pokrovsk direction. In other words, our strategy is working," Syrskyi said.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claim.

Russian troops have advanced in recent days in some other directions in Donetsk Oblast, according to the crowd-sourced monitoring website DeepState.

According to Syrskyi, Russia is concentrating its most trained units in the Pokrovsk area, but the number of shelling and the intensity of Moscow's offensive decreased.

"We've taken away their ability to maneuver and to deploy their reinforcement forces from other directions… And this weakening has definitely been felt in other areas," the general said.

After Ukraine launched its Kursk operation a month ago, Russia has pulled over 60,000 troops to Kursk Oblast as of early September, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. Moscow was forced to divert troops from other sectors, for example, from Zaporizhzhia or Kherson oblasts, he added.

Responding to a question from the Kyiv Independent, Zelensky said on Aug. 27 that the Russian advance on Pokrovsk had slowed in tempo compared to before the Kursk operation began. A few days later, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported the Russian troops accelerated their advance towards the town.

Pokrovsk authorities urged residents to evacuate on Aug. 15 after Russian forces reached about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the town's outskirts.

With Russia at doorstep, Pokrovsk defense ‘critical’ for Ukraine’s Donbas
As Russian troops approach Pokrovsk, fear mounts over a possible loss of what had long been a key logistic hub tucked away in safety in Donetsk Oblast. The war has arrived in Pokrovsk, once home to 60,000 people, with the Russians estimated to be about eight kilometers away. Thousands
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Kateryna Denisova
8:35 PM

Austrian chancellor invites Ukraine, Russia to hold peace talks in Vienna.

"Any negotiations must take place without preconditions and at eye level. Austria will be ready to support a just and lasting peace based on international law and to serve as venue for negotiations as the seat of the OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe)," Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said.
1:12 PM

Putin claims preference for Harris over Trump in US election.

The claim comes shortly after the U.S. announced a wide-reaching crackdown on Russian interference in U.S. elections. Previously, Moscow has been accused of using disinformation campaigns and other means to back Trump against Hillary Clinton and Biden in the 2016 and 2020 elections.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.