Ukrainian forces break through another section of Russian border, 95th Brigade claims

Ukraine's 95th Separate Polesian Air Assault Brigade said on Sept. 23 it had broken through another section of the Russian border.

The brigade published a video purporting to show the breakthrough of engineering barriers, the crossing of airborne assault units into Russia, and the first battles near the border.

The exact location and time of the attack were not disclosed, but the brigade said it was "the second successful operation to break through the Russian border since the beginning of the operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast."

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the reports.

Ukraine launched its cross-border incursion into Kursk Oblast on Aug. 6, seizing around 100 settlements and over 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles).

Over past weeks, Russia launched a counterattack in Kursk Oblast, which was halted on Sept. 18, according to the Ukrainian military.

One of the objectives of Ukraine's incursion into Kursk Oblast was to force Russia to redeploy its forces from the front in Ukraine, primarily from the Pokrovsk sector. Moscow has moved about 40,000 Russian soldiers to Kursk Oblast as of Sept. 19, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.