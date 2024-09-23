The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Featured
War Analysis Russia's War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Ukrainian forces break through another section of Russian border, 95th Brigade claims

by Kateryna Denisova September 23, 2024 10:30 AM 1 min read
The footage showing Ukrainian forces' attack near the border with Russia shared on Sept. 23, 2024. (Ukraine's 95th Separate Polesian Air Assault Brigade)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's 95th Separate Polesian Air Assault Brigade said on Sept. 23 it had broken through another section of the Russian border.

The brigade published a video purporting to show the breakthrough of engineering barriers, the crossing of airborne assault units into Russia, and the first battles near the border.

The exact location and time of the attack were not disclosed, but the brigade said it was "the second successful operation to break through the Russian border since the beginning of the operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast."

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the reports.

Ukraine launched its cross-border incursion into Kursk Oblast on Aug. 6, seizing around 100 settlements and over 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles).

Over past weeks, Russia launched a counterattack in Kursk Oblast, which was halted on Sept. 18, according to the Ukrainian military.

One of the objectives of Ukraine's incursion into Kursk Oblast was to force Russia to redeploy its forces from the front in Ukraine, primarily from the Pokrovsk sector. Moscow has moved about 40,000 Russian soldiers to Kursk Oblast as of Sept. 19, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Ukraine’s 79th brigade releases video of ‘massive’ Russian attack being repelled near Kurakhove
Ukrainian paratroopers damaged one Russian tank, destroyed two others as well as two Russian armored vehicles with troops, Ukraine’s 79th Tavrian Air Assault Brigade said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:57 AM  (Updated: )

Update: Russian attack on apartment building in Zaporizhzhia injures 16.

At least 16 people were injured in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight on Sept. 23, including a 15-year-old boy. The strike resulted in a partial destruction of an apartment building, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov.
