Ukraine wins silver, bronze in Greco-Roman wrestling at Olympics

Ukrainian wrestlers Parviz Nasibov and Zhan Beleniuk won silver and bronze respectively at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 8.
Nasibov won the silver medal in the men's Greco-Roman 67 kilogram wrestling competition, losing in the gold medal match to Iran's Saeid Esmaeili Leivesi. Nasibov previously won a silver medal at the last Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Beleniuk, who won gold in Tokyo and is also a Ukrainian lawmaker, won bronze in the men's Greco-Roman 87 kilogram competition, beating Polish athlete Arkadiusz Kulynycz.
Beleniuk took off his shoes on the mat after the match, indicating he had wrestled professionally for the last time.
With three golds, three silvers, and three bronzes, Ukraine is currently tied for 15th place with Hungary and Sweden in the overall medal table.
Gold medals were secured by Ukrainian fencers Olga Kharlan, Alina Komashchuk, Yuliia Bakastova, and Olena Kravatska in the saber team competition, as well as by high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh and boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak, who competed in the 80 kg weight category.