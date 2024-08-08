Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
News Feed, 2024 Paris Olympics, Olympics, Sports, Ukrainian athletes, Zhan Beleniuk
Edit post

Ukraine wins silver, bronze in Greco-Roman wrestling at Olympics

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 8, 2024 9:12 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Zhan Beleniuk celebrates beating Poland's Arkadiusz Marcin Kulynycz in their men's greco-roman 87kg wrestling bronze medal match at the Champ-de-Mars Arena during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on August 8, 2024. (Luis Robayo/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian wrestlers Parviz Nasibov and Zhan Beleniuk won silver and bronze respectively at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 8.

Nasibov won the silver medal in the men's Greco-Roman 67 kilogram wrestling competition, losing in the gold medal match to Iran's Saeid Esmaeili Leivesi. Nasibov previously won a silver medal at the last Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Beleniuk, who won gold in Tokyo and is also a Ukrainian lawmaker, won bronze in the men's Greco-Roman 87 kilogram competition, beating Polish athlete Arkadiusz Kulynycz.

Parviz Nasibov in the Wrestling Men's Greco-Roman 67kg Final Match on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Champs-de-Mars Arena in Paris, France, on Aug. 8, 2024. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)
Ukraine's Zhan Beleniuk leaves his shoes in the ring as he retires after beating Poland's Arkadiusz Marcin Kulynycz in their men's greco-roman 87kg wrestling bronze medal match at the Champ-de-Mars Arena during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on Aug. 8, 2024. (Luis Robayo/AFP via Getty Images)

Beleniuk took off his shoes on the mat after the match, indicating he had wrestled professionally for the last time.

With three golds, three silvers, and three bronzes, Ukraine is currently tied for 15th place with Hungary and Sweden in the overall medal table.

Gold medals were secured by Ukrainian fencers Olga Kharlan, Alina Komashchuk, Yuliia Bakastova, and Olena Kravatska in the saber team competition, as well as by high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh and boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak, who competed in the 80 kg weight category.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

