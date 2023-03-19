Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine warns that hacked software can be infected with Russian viruses

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 19, 2023 5:17 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Special Communications Service warned on March 19 that Russian hackers share hacked software online to get access to the data of Ukrainian users and Ukrainian companies and state agencies.

The warning concerns the software that has been hacked to work without a paid license, usually found on torrent sites. According to the Special Communications Service, Russian hackers have been infecting such software with trojan viruses that allow them to get access to the computers of anyone who installs it. The warning adds that the data would then be accessed by the Russian special services.

Cyber attacks have been a part of Russia war against Ukraine since 2014.

The National Security and Defense Council warned on Feb. 10 that the number of Russian cyberattacks on Ukraine has almost tripled compared to 2021, targeting logistics, military facilities, government databases, and information resources.

More than 2,000 cyberattacks were aimed at Ukrainian organizations in 2022, according to data from Ukraine’s Computer Emergency Response Team provided to Politico.

While more than 300 attacks were against the security and defense sector, over 400 targeted organizations in the commercial, energy, financial, telecommunications, and software sectors, Politico reported.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.