Thursday, January 12, 2023

Politico: More than 2,000 cyber attacks aimed at Ukraine in 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 12, 2023 7:36 am
More than 2,000 cyberattacks were aimed at Ukrainian organizations in 2022, according to data from Ukraine's Computer Emergency Response Team provided to Politico. 

While more than 300 of the attacks were against the security and defense sector, over 400 of the attacks targeted organizations in the commercial, energy, financial, telecommunications, and software sectors, Politico reported. Around another 500 attacks targeted government organizations. 

Politico also cited a recent report from the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection that found that cyberattacks against Ukraine had slowed between September and December 200 but that the attacks were increasingly aimed at public services and energy rather than military targets. 

Earlier on Jan. 9, Politico reported that Victor Zhora, one of Ukraine's top cyber officials, said certain cyberattacks Russia has launched on Ukrainian critical and civilian infrastructure could amount to war crimes. 

Ukrainian officials are gathering evidence of cyberattacks linked to military strikes and are sharing the information with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague, Zhora told Politico.

