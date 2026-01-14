This is Chris York reporting from a very chilly Kyiv on day 1,421 of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Today's top story so far:

A minibus full of soldiers was shot at in the morning of Jan. 14 in the village of Rudno near Lviv in western Ukraine, by an as-yet-unknown individual.

No one was injured in the incident but some shots did hit the vehicle, local police reported.

"The driver of a Volkswagen Passat fired several shots at the Volkswagen Transporter, after which he left the scene," they said in a post on social media.

No further details were released.

Explosions in Kyiv as Russia's relentless assault on energy infrastructure continues amid freezing temperatures

Last updated 10:58 a.m. Kyiv time.

Explosions rang out on a Wednesday morning in central Kyiv as Russia ramps up its drone and missile attacks on the city's power and heating infrastructure, taking advantage of the freezing temperature outside in an attempt to break Ukrainians' morale.

Local authorities reported on Jan. 14 that air defenses were active in the capital due to yet another Russian drone attack. They have not specified what Russia was targeting in this attack, nor how many drones were shot down.

Around two hours prior to the latest attack, Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported a drone threat on the capital.

Russian drones and missiles have been targeting critical infrastructure in an intensified blitz in recent days to deprive people of power and heating supplies in the subzero temperatures, nearly four years into the full-scale war.

Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk warned on Jan. 13 that Russia is "going all in" to destroy Ukraine's energy infrastructure after the second mass attack in less than a week.

1 killed, 18 injured in Russian overnight attacks on Ukraine

At least four people died and 15 others were injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Jan. 13.

Russia launched 3 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles and 113 Shahed-type drones overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

Ukraine’s air defenses said they shot down or suppressed one missile and 89 drones.

The Air Force added that two missiles and 24 drones hit 13 locations.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured five others over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks injured one person over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, eight people — including two children — were injured in Russian attacks, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Sumy Oblast, one person was injured by a Russian drone strike, regional authorities reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks injured three people over the past day, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,221,940 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,221,940 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 14.

The number includes 990 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,550 tanks, 23,902 armored fighting vehicles, 74,119 vehicles and fuel tanks, 36,098 artillery systems, 1,603 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,275 air defense systems, 434 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 106,428 drones, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.