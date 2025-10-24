Hi, this is Jared Goyette reporting from a foggy Kyiv on day 1,339 of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Today's top story so far:

We are monitoring two Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities this afternoon — in the north, in Kharkiv, Russia continued using glide bombs against civilian targets, with five KABs hitting the industrial district and injuring at least six people, according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

To the south, Russian forces hit Kherson with artillery and drones, killing three and injuring 21, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Services. Ukrainain monitoring channels are reporting the strike involved the use of Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS).

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that four men were injured in the attack on the city: aged 34, 36, 54, and 61. He said three were hospitalized and one is in serious condition.

Man detonates grenade on train platform in Zhytomyr Oblast, kills 4, including himself

Last updated 3:15 p.m Kyiv time

A man detonated a grenade on a train platform in the city of Ovruch, Zhytomyr Oblast, on Oct. 24, killing himself and three others, and injuring 12, the National Police reported.

The attacker, identified as a 23-year-old resident of Kharkiv, triggered the grenade at around 10:50 a.m. local time on the train platform as State Border Guard officers were checking passengers' documents.

The three women killed were aged 29, 58, and 82.

The man had recently been detained for attempting to cross the state border in western Ukraine, according to the police.

Last updated 2:38 p.m. Kyiv time

The Ukrainian military on Oct. 23 released footage of what it says is a Russian first-person-view (FPV) drone "hunting Ukrainian farmers" in Donetsk Oblast.

Posted on Facebook by the 12th Brigade Azov, the video clearly shows at least four men in a field abandoning agricultural equipment and running from the drone.

"The interception from an enemy FPV drone shows how Russian operators staged a 'safari' of civilian farmers," the post reads.

Ukrainian drones target Moscow, building damaged in oblast, Russian authorities claim

Last updated 7:04 a.m. Kyiv time.

An overnight drone attack hit a residential building in the city of Krasnogorsk in Moscow Oblast, injuring five people, including a child, regional governor Andrey Vorobyov claimed on Oct. 24.

A drone flew into an apartment on the 14th floor of the building at around 4 a.m. local time, Vorobyov said in his Telegram post. Four victims were hospitalized, including the child who suffered a dislocated knee and minor shin injuries, he added.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin claimed in his Telegram post that the Russian air defense had shot down three drones flying toward the capital. He said that the emergency service workers are working at locations where the debris fell.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed in the morning that it had shot down 111 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 34 flying over Rostov Oblast bordering Ukraine to the west. It only reported one drone being shot down over Moscow Oblast, contrary to the mayor's claim.

In Rostov Oblast, about 1,500 people are left without electricity after the drone attack, regional governor Yuriy Slyusar claimed in his Telegram post at 6 a.m. local time.

At least 4 killed, 17 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least three people have been killed and 69 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Oct. 23.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 72 out of the 128 Shahed-type attack drones and other drones launched by Russia overnight, according to the Air Force. Forty-seven strikes were recorded at 10 locations.

In Kherson Oblast, two people were killed and nine others injured due to Russian strikes, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

In Sumy Oblast, a 53-year-old man was injured as a result of an first-person-view (FPV) drone strike.local authorities reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured seven others, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

The two killed were Freedom TV journalist Olena Hramova and cameraman Yevhen Karmazin. Their colleague, Special Correspondent Oleksandr Kolychev, was injured in the attack and has been hospitalized.

Hramova, Karmazin, and Kolychev had reportedly been on assignment in the region when a Russian Lancet kamikaze drone struck the vehicle they were traveling in.

“Russia continues to target journalists who are documenting its war against Ukraine — killing them and wounding them,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said, condemning the attack.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,135,080 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,134,170 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 24.

The number includes 910 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,283 tanks, 23,458 armored fighting vehicles, 65,356 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,972 artillery systems, 1,526 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,230 air defense systems, 427 airplanes, 346 helicopters, 73,826 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.