Ukraine war latest: First French Mirage fighter jets arrive in Ukraine

Key developments on Feb. 6:

First French Mirage fighter jets reportedly arrive in Ukraine

Ukraine launches new offensive in Kursk Oblast, Russian media claims, Kyiv yet to confirm

Ukraine strikes Russian drone launch site in Krasnodar Krai, military claims

U.S. won't present plan to end Russia's war at Munich Security Conference, Kellogg says

Russia to recruit 210,000 personnel for drone forces by 2030, Syrskyi says

The first French Mirage 2000-5s fighter jets pledged to Kyiv have arrived in Ukraine, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Feb. 6.

"On June 6, 2024, (French President) Emmanuel Macron announced the delivery of French Mirage 2000 to Ukraine. The first of these arrived in Ukraine today," Lecornu said in a post on social media.

"With Ukrainian pilots trained for several months in France on board, they will now participate in defending Ukraine's sky," he added.

Macron announced plans for their delivery to Ukraine in June, saying that France would also provide training to Ukrainian pilots and staff. He did not reveal how many aircraft France plans to send in total.

In a further boost on Feb.6, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced the first Dutch F-16 fighter jets had also arrived.

"These modern combat vehicles are already in Ukraine and will soon begin performing combat missions, strengthening our defense and ability to effectively resist Russian aggression," he said in a post on social media.

Ukraine launches new offensive in Kursk Oblast, Russian media claims, Kyiv yet to confirm

Ukraine's armed forces have reportedly launched a new offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Russian media claimed on Feb. 6.

According to Russian military bloggers, Ukrainian forces allegedly attacked southeast of Sudzha, advancing toward the settlements of Fanaseevka and Ulanok.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Ukraine deployed up to two mechanized battalions for the offensive. As a result of alleged fighting, a gas pipeline was damaged in the Rylskyi district, Kursk Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

Ukrainian officials have not commented on the reported offensive.

The possible operation follows President Volodymyr Zelensky's remarks on Feb. 5 that Ukraine's presence in Kursk Oblast could play an "important part" in future negotiations to end Russia's war.

Ukraine strikes Russian drone launch site in Krasnodar Krai, military claims

Ukraine struck the Primorsko-Akhtarsk airfield in Russia's Krasnodar Krai with drones overnight on Feb. 6, the General Staff reported.

"Confirmed hit and explosions in the target area. A fire has broken out. The results of the hit are being clarified," the statement reads.

The airfield, located 230 kilometers (142 miles) from the front line, is a key launch site for Russian Shahed-type drones used against Ukraine, the General Staff said, adding it also serves as a storage, training, and maintenance facility for aircraft operating in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

Russian local Telegram channels reported explosions near the airfield following the strike.

"Strikes on the facilities involved in ensuring Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and terrorizing the civilian population will continue," the General Staff added.

U.S. won't present plan to end Russia's war at Munich Security Conference, Kellogg says

Washington will not present a plan to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine during the Munich Security Conference next week, U.S. special envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg said on Feb. 6.

Speaking to Newsmax TV, Kellogg denied media reports that he would introduce such a plan at the conference, scheduled for Feb. 14-16.

Kellogg said the plan would be presented by U.S. President Donald Trump but did not specify a timeline.

"We are going to lead it up to him to help him out, get it to a point where he delivers that, but that is not going to happen next week at all," Kellogg said.

"We are going to have great discussions with senior leaders in the European environment and bring back what we found out to the President of the United States and then go from there."

Russia to recruit 210,000 personnel for drone forces by 2030, Syrskyi says

Russia is forming unmanned systems forces and plans to recruit up to 210,000 personnel for the new branch by 2030, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Feb. 6.

Both Ukraine and Russia have heavily invested in drone technology throughout the full-scale invasion, significantly altering modern warfare tactics.

"We are aware of the enemy's plans, which envisage 210,000 unmanned systems troops in 277 military units by 2030," Syrskyi said.

The statement follows Syrskyi's monthly meeting on drone warfare, where he reviewed Ukraine's use of unmanned systems in January 2025.

Syrskyi claimed improving coordination between drone units and conventional military forces from reports from brigades and battalions.

According to Syrsyi, 66% of Russian equipment destroyed in January resulted from various types of attack drones.

The number of targets hit by drones increased by 7% compared to December, with Ukrainian first-person-view (FPV) drones responsible for 49% of all damage inflicted.

Note from the author:

Ukraine War Latest is put together by the Kyiv Independent news desk team, who keep you informed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you value our work and want to ensure we have the resources to continue, join the Kyiv Independent community.