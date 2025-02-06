Skip to content
UK to host Ramstein-format meeting next week, replacing US

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 6, 2025 4:54 PM 2 min read
General view of the seventh gathering of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on March 19, 2024. (Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

London will host the next Ramstein-format Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) summit in Brussels on Feb. 12, rather than the U.S., the U.K. Joint Delegation to NATO confirmed on Feb. 6.

This will be the first Ramstein summit held under the U.K. since Donald Trump’s administration took office. The meeting will be chaired by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

“The UDCG will gather ahead of the NATO Defense Ministerial Meeting to discuss priorities for Ukraine as the international community continues to work together to support Ukraine in its fight against Putin’s illegal invasion,” the statement read.

The future of the Ramstein's meetings remains uncertain, as Trump has signaled his intent to shift U.S. policy on Ukraine. Some of Ramstein’s functions—aside from organizing the meetings—have already been transferred to NATO.

The NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) mission has been launched in Wiesbaden, Germany, to coordinate weapons deliveries pledged by participating countries.

The UDCG, which includes more than 50 countries—including all 32 NATO members—typically meets at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany. Its last gathering on Jan. 9 marked the 25th meeting since the group was established in April 2022.

At the previous Ramstein meeting, discussions focused on strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses, including the delivery of new air defense systems.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
