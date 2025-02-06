Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Keith Kellogg, Ukraine, War, United States, Nuclear weapons, Budapest memorandum, Peace Negotiations, Trump & Russia, Trump & Ukraine
Edit post

Ukraine regaining nuclear weapons 'not going to happen,' Trump's envoy Kellogg says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 6, 2025 2:51 PM 3 min read
Keith Kellogg, former national security advisor, during the America First Policy Institute's America First Agenda summit in Washington, D.C., US, on July 25, 2022. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Keith Kellogg, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, dismissed the possibility of Ukraine regaining nuclear power status in an interview with Fox News on Feb. 6.

"The chance of them getting their nuclear weapons back is somewhere between slim and none," Kellogg said. "Let's be honest about it, we both know that's not going to happen."

His remarks follow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent comments suggesting that if Ukraine's NATO accession remains blocked, the U.S. should provide an alternative security guarantee, including nuclear weapons.

"The president said we're a government of common sense," Kellogg added. "When someone suggests that, consider the outcome or potential — use your common sense."

Zelensky acknowledged that gaining NATO membership could take "years or decades" and raised concerns about how Ukraine would defend itself in the meantime.

Ukraine formally applied to join NATO at the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 but has yet to receive an invitation, with countries such as the U.S., Germany, Hungary, and Slovakia resisting its entry.

First French Mirage fighter jets reportedly arrive in Ukraine — here’s what they can do
“With Ukrainian pilots trained for several months in France on board, they will now participate in defending Ukraine’s sky,” French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

As Trump pushes for negotiations to end the war , Russia has made a complete ban on Ukraine's NATO accession one of its core demands.

Ukraine relinquished its Soviet-era nuclear arsenal under the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, joining the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in exchange for security assurances from the U.S., U.K., and Russia.

Moscow later violated the agreement by occupying Crimea and parts of eastern Ukraine in 2014 and launching a full-scale invasion in 2022.

While the war has renewed discussions on whether Ukraine should rebuild its nuclear deterrent, Kyiv maintains that NATO membership remains its best security guarantee and has no plans to develop nuclear weapons.

Kellogg will attend the Munich Security Conference from Feb. 14 to 16, where he will meet with world leaders to discuss Russia's war in Ukraine and assess positions on negotiations.

"As you develop the plans to end this carnage, you have to make sure that you've got the feel of everybody in play," Kellogg said.

"Once we get to have these face-to-face discussions, then you can really kind of work … on concessions."

North Korean missiles show improved accuracy in Russian attacks on Ukraine, Reuters reports
Analysts believe North Korea is using the battlefield as a testing ground for its missile technology, enhancing its weapons for future use.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.