Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, North Korea, Russia, War, Ukraine, North Korean missiles, Kursk Oblast, Pyongyang
Edit post

North Korean missiles show improved accuracy in Russian attacks on Ukraine, Reuters reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 6, 2025 12:18 PM 2 min read
A woman walks past a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on May 17, 2024 (Jung Yeon-je / AFP) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

North Korean missiles used by Russia in attacks on Ukraine since December have become more accurate, Reuters reported on Feb. 6, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Analysts believe North Korea is using the battlefield as a testing ground for its missile technology, enhancing its weapons for future use.

North Korea has supplied Russia with artillery ammunition, ballistic missiles, and soldiers since the start of the full-scale invasion. Military cooperation deepened after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a mutual defense pact with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June.

A military source told Reuters that more than 20 North Korean ballistic missiles fired at Ukraine have displayed improved accuracy in recent weeks, with their deviation from the intended target reduced to 50-100 meters.

A Ukrainian official familiar with North Korean missile strikes also allegedly confirmed the information, according to Reuters.

Reports indicate that North Korea has provided Russia with over 5 million artillery shells and at least 100 short-range ballistic missiles, including KN-23/24 types.

Nearly 40,000 Russian troops lost in Kursk Oblast in six months, 16,000 killed, Ukraine says
The operation in Kursk Oblast may become an “important part” of future negotiations to end Russia’s war, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy

Pyongyang has significantly advanced its missile programs in recent years, developing short- and medium-range systems that allegedly can carry nuclear warheads.

Elsewhere, North Korean troops who had been deployed to Russia's Kursk Oblast since last fall to support Moscow's war effort have reportedly withdrawn from frontline positions.

Yonhap news agency, citing South Korean intelligence, reported on Feb. 4 that North Korean soldiers had not been engaged in combat since mid-January.

Ukraine's military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, denied reports that North Korean soldiers have not been seen on the front line for weeks.

Ukraine's forces have been operating in Kursk Oblast since launching a cross-border incursion in August 2024, seizing approximately 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) of Russian territory.

Ukraine strikes Shahed-type drone launch site in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, military claims
“Confirmed hit and explosions in the target area,” the General Staff reported.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.