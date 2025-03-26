The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ukraine-US relations 'back on track,' Zelensky's chief of staff says

by Kateryna Denisova March 26, 2025 6:02 PM 2 min read
Andriy Yermak, Head of the President Office, during a joint press conference with Jake Sullivan, former U.S. National Security Advisor, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 20, 2024. (Viktor Kovalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Relations between Ukraine and the U.S. are "back on track," Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak said in an interview with Reuters published on March 26, almost a month after the Oval Office clash between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump.

"I think we have great conversations with the Americans," Yermak said. "I think we are back on track."

His comments come after two rounds of U.S.-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia on brokering a ceasefire agreement between Kyiv and Moscow. The most recent round ended on March 25 with Kyiv and Moscow agreeing to a halt on strikes against energy facilities and "the use of force" in the Black Sea.

Ukrainian-U.S. relations reached a low point following the White House clash between U.S. Trump, Zelensky, and Trump's Vice President JD Vance on Feb. 28, with Washington pausing military aid to Kyiv and critical intelligence sharing.

Within days, Washington resumed the assistance after Kyiv agreed to a 30-day ceasefire during talks in Jeddah on March 11, provided that Russia abides by it.

According to Yermak, the U.S. realized during the talks with Kyiv that the Ukrainian side "is very serious."

"Dear American friends, you understand that we are partners. This was our goal," Zelensky's chief of staff said.

Speaking about Russia's position, Yermak said that its condition to lift some Western sanctions in terms of the partial ceasefire is indicative of Moscow's approach to peace talks as such.

"It shows that they (Russia) did not accept an unconditional ceasefire, which is nonsense. Our logic is that we need to go in without any conditions," he added.

Ukraine has recorded eight confirmed hits against its energy facilities by Russian forces since March 18, when the Kremlin claimed to have ordered a pause on such attacks, presidential advisor Dmytro Lytvyn said on March 25.

The Ukrainian military denied on March 26 it had launched a drone attack at energy facilities in Russia and occupied Crimea after Moscow alleged Ukraine had violated a partial ceasefire agreement.

‘Not what Ukraine needs’ — Black Sea ceasefire favors Russia more than Ukraine, say experts
While the White House celebrates a ceasefire in the Black Sea after a 12-hour meeting in Riyadh, in Ukraine, the enthusiasm is muted. The agreement is missing crucial securities that Ukraine urgently needs, including protecting its ports from Russian attacks as well as opening up the blockaded Myko…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Kateryna Denisova

Most popular

News Feed

6:34 PM
Video

Expert negotiator dissects Ukraine-Russia ceasefire talks.

The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York sits down with Marty Latz, an expert negotiator who has spent decades examining the techniques U.S. President Donald Trump has used to make deals, to discuss Trump's negotiation techniques as he tries to broker a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.
5:04 PM

Ukraine denies Russian accusations of ceasefire violation.

"It should be highlighted that the military department of the aggressor country is spreading false and groundless accusations in order to prolong the war, continue false propaganda and typical Russian attempts to deceive the world," Ukraine's General Staff said.
3:48 PM

EBRD approves $290 million loan for Ukraine's gas.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on March 26 approved a loan of 270 million euros ($290 million) for Ukraine's Naftogaz to purchase gas for the next two winters, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
10:27 AM

Armenia's parliament passes bill on EU accession.

The Armenian parliament passed a bill "On starting the process of accession of the Republic of Armenia to the European Union" in its second and final reading on March 26, the News.am news agency reported.
8:32 AM

Russia may be 'dragging their feet' on Ukraine peace deal, Trump says.

Asked by a reporter whether he believes Russia "wants to see an end" to the full-scale war, U.S. President Donald Trump said, "I don't know. I mean, I'll let you know at a certain point. But I think that Russia wants to see an end to it, but it could be they're dragging their feet."
MORE NEWS

