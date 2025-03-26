Ukraine denies Russian accusations of ceasefire violation.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian military denied it had launched a drone attack at energy facilities in Russia and occupied Crimea after Moscow alleged Ukraine had violated a partial ceasefire agreement that included a ban of strikes against energy infrastructure.

After separate rounds of talks between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine in Riyadh, Kyiv and Moscow on March 25 agreed to a halt on strikes against energy facilities and "the use of force" in the Black Sea.

"It should be highlighted that the military department of the aggressor country is spreading false and groundless accusations in order to prolong the war and continue its false propaganda and typical attempts to deceive the world," Ukraine's General Staff said.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported attacks by Ukrainian drones in Bryansk and Kursk oblasts, as well as in Crimea between March 25 and 26.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak also accused Kyiv of new attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure, without providing any evidence.

Despite the agreement between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin a week ago, Russia has continued its regular campaign of aerial attacks against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Since March 18, Ukraine has recorded eight confirmed hits against its energy facilities by Russian forces, presidential advisor Dmytro Lytvyn said on March 25.

Russia has also continued to target civilian infrastructure over the past week. An attack on a residential area in Sumy on March 24 injured more than 100 people, including 24 children, Ukrainian officials said.

Moscow has claimed that the Black Sea ceasefire would take effect only after some Western sanctions were lifted, while alleging that the energy truce had been in effect since March 18.