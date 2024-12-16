Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

Ukraine possesses laser weapons, advanced drone technologies, commander says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 16, 2024 6:34 PM 1 min read
Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, the newly-appointed commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Force, speaks during the military branch's presentation in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 11, 2024. The military demonstrated various types of remotely-operated unmanned robotic systems that their members use. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is now among the nations with laser weapon capabilities, Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, announced on Dec. 16, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine.

Speaking at the “European Defense Industry: Prospects for Cooperation with the Ukrainian Defense Industry” conference, Sukharevskyi said Ukraine’s laser system, called Tryzub, can down aircraft at altitudes exceeding 2 kilometers.

“This laser is real and operational,” he emphasized, adding that efforts are underway to scale up its capabilities.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't immediately verify Sukharevskyi's claim.

Sukharevskyi also discussed the development of "mother drones," or “queen drones,” which carry two FPV (first-person view) light attack drones.

These drones, capable of flying over 70 kilometers into enemy territory, serve as repeaters and hit deep targets. He described this innovation as a “breakthrough” in Ukraine’s drone technology.

The Unmanned Systems Forces established less than six months ago, already include combat and research units operating across air, land, and sea.

Ukraine’s defense industry has gained momentum since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov recently announced the serial production of Palianytsia, a lightweight missile-drone hybrid, further advancing Ukraine’s military capabilities.

Russia sets 2025 goal to fully occupy 4 Ukrainian regions, Defense Minister says
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said during a Defense Ministry meeting on Dec. 16 that Moscow aims to seize the entirety of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts in 2025.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
