Ukraine possesses laser weapons, advanced drone technologies, commander says

Ukraine is now among the nations with laser weapon capabilities, Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, announced on Dec. 16, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine.

Speaking at the “European Defense Industry: Prospects for Cooperation with the Ukrainian Defense Industry” conference, Sukharevskyi said Ukraine’s laser system, called Tryzub, can down aircraft at altitudes exceeding 2 kilometers.

“This laser is real and operational,” he emphasized, adding that efforts are underway to scale up its capabilities.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't immediately verify Sukharevskyi's claim.

Sukharevskyi also discussed the development of "mother drones," or “queen drones,” which carry two FPV (first-person view) light attack drones.

These drones, capable of flying over 70 kilometers into enemy territory, serve as repeaters and hit deep targets. He described this innovation as a “breakthrough” in Ukraine’s drone technology.

The Unmanned Systems Forces established less than six months ago, already include combat and research units operating across air, land, and sea.

Ukraine’s defense industry has gained momentum since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov recently announced the serial production of Palianytsia, a lightweight missile-drone hybrid, further advancing Ukraine’s military capabilities.