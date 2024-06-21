Skip to content
Ukraine to start talks on security agreement with Ireland, Presidential Office says

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 21, 2024 11:02 PM 1 min read
Ihor Zhovkva, the deputy head of the President's Office, during the first round of bilateral negotiations with Germany over security guarantees for Ukraine on Nov. 17, 2023. (President's Office)
Ukraine will soon start negotiations on security guarantees with Ireland, and is ready to sign the bilateral agreements with Estonia and Lithuania, Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of the Presidential Office, said in an interview with Interfax Ukraine on June 21.

The agreements follows the pledge made by the G7 during the NATO summit in Vilnius in July 2023 to commit to Ukraine's long-term defense.

More than 15 countries, including the U.S., Japan, U.K., Germany, and France, that have signed similar bilateral treaties to help Kyiv repel Russia's aggression.

While Ireland is considered a "neutral country," the agreements "are not only about weapons," Zhovka said.

"It is also about the economy, about sanctions," and issues like Russian assets, Zhovka said.

"Ukraine also invites other countries that declare or have such a neutral status, such as Austria or Malta, to join the G7 declaration and have relevant agreements with Ukraine."

According to Zhovka, negotiations on agreements with Czechia, Luxembourg, Romania, and Poland are ongoing.

Ukraine-US 10-year security deal: 5 key takeaways
Less than a month ahead of NATO’s Washington summit, President Volodymyr Zelensky and his American counterpart Joe Biden signed a long-awaited bilateral security agreement on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy. The 10-year deal became Ukraine’s 17th one concluded under the G7…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.