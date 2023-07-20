Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine to OSCE: Russia strikes ports that hold over 1 million tons of food

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 20, 2023 5:56 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian strikes against Odesa Oblast on July 19, 2023. (Photo: State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on Ukraine's Black Sea Coast are hitting ports that contain more than a million tons of food, Ukrainian representative Yevhenii Tsymbaliuk told the OSCE Permanent Council on July 20.

During the meeting in Vienna, Tsymbaliuk called on the international community to ensure the grain could be exported "to protect the most vulnerable populations around the world."

Tsymbaliuk added that saving Ukraine's grain exports would "ensure that Russia's criminal tactics of food blackmailing fail."

Russian attacks have already destroyed 60,000 tons of grain stored in ports in Odesa Oblast on July 19. Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi stated that the strikes were "a terrorist act not against Ukraine, but against the whole world."

Most Ukrainian grain exports go to countries in Africa and Asia.

The port city of Odesa has faced three days of consecutive strikes against its infrastructure. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 19 that the military had been instructed to strengthen the security of ports following the Russian strikes.

The attacks come after Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative on July 17. First brokered in 2022, the deal allowed Ukraine to export its grain even during the ongoing full-scale invasion.

The Russian government warned that as of July 20, all ships sailing toward Ukrainian ports will be regarded as military targets. In response, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on July 20 that from midnight of July 21, all vessels on the Black Sea heading toward Russian or Russia-occupied ports will be treated as carrying military cargo "with all associated risks."

The White House claimed that Moscow considers attacking civilian ships on the Black Sea and putting the blame on Ukraine.

The EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on July 20 that Russian attacks against Odesa's port infrastructure and deliberate destruction of food stocks will lead to a large-scale food crisis.

Defense Ministry: Vessels heading to Russia-controlled Black Sea ports to be considered military targets
The Defense Ministry said on July 20 that from midnight of July 21, all vessels on the Black Sea heading toward Russian or Russia-occupied ports will be treated as carrying military cargo “with all associated risks.”
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.