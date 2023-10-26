Ukraine to evacuate children from 10 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine plans to evacuate 275 children from 10 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk district, the Reintegration Ministry announced on Oct. 26.

The settlements in question include Kindrashivka and Tyshchenkivka in the Kindrashivka community, Kupiansk, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, and Kivsharivka in the Kupiansk community, and Hlushivka, Kolisnykivka, Kurylivka, Novoosynove, and Podoly in the Kurylivka community.

They lie roughly 10-20 kilometers west of the front line.

Ukrainian authorities began evacuating children from the Kupiansk district in August as Russian forces intensified their attacks in the area.

Russia has been concentrating a large force in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction since the summer and recently launched major attacks along the entire eastern front.