Ukraine to evacuate children from 10 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast

by Martin Fornusek October 26, 2023 6:56 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen ride atop of an armored personel carrier (APC) past a destoyed building in the town of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region on Aug. 17, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine plans to evacuate 275 children from 10 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk district, the Reintegration Ministry announced on Oct. 26.

The settlements in question include Kindrashivka and Tyshchenkivka in the Kindrashivka community, Kupiansk, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, and Kivsharivka in the Kupiansk community, and Hlushivka, Kolisnykivka, Kurylivka, Novoosynove, and Podoly in the Kurylivka community.

They lie roughly 10-20 kilometers west of the front line.

Ukrainian authorities began evacuating children from the Kupiansk district in August as Russian forces intensified their attacks in the area.

Russia has been concentrating a large force in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction since the summer and recently launched major attacks along the entire eastern front.

General Staff: Russia launches major attack across entire eastern front
Russian forces are launching heavy attacks in many sectors of the eastern front, including in the Avdiivka, Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, and Marinka directions, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Oct. 23.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
