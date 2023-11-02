Ukraine announces evacuation of 275 children from Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian authorities have mandated the evacuation of 275 children and their families from 66 settlements of Kharkiv Oblast due to a "difficult security situation," the Reintegration Ministry announced on Nov. 2.

This will concern settlements in the Kindrashivka, Kupiansk, Kurylivka, Petropavlivka, Dvorichna, and Vilkhuvatka communities of the Kupiansk district.

The evacuation is planned to be carried out within 45 days. The children, as well as their parents or legal guardians, will be provided with shelter, humanitarian aid, and other necessary support, according to the press release.

The ministry announced plans to evacuate 275 children from the Kupiansk district on Oct. 26, at the time saying it concerns 10 settlements.

Ukrainian authorities began evacuating children from the Kupiansk district in August as Russian forces intensified their attacks in the area.

Russia has been concentrating a large force in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction since the summer and recently launched major attacks along the entire eastern front.