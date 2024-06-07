Producer of Caesar howitzers to set up branch in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

European arms company KNDS announced on June 7 the establishment of a branch in Ukraine, the French TV channel BFM reported.

KNDS produces Leopard tanks and Caesar self-propelled howitzers, both of which Kyiv has in service, and other military vehicles. It is headquartered in Amsterdam and owned by German and French arms producers.

Representatives of Ukrainian and French companies signed an agreement to set up an ammunition production facility under a KNDS license during President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Paris on June 6-7.

He visited France's Defense Ministry and discussed Ukraine's defense needs, according to the Presidential Office.

“It is important to expand joint arms production in our country,” the president said.

In addition, Kyiv and Paris signed documents on plans to establish a service and repair center for KNDS equipment in Ukraine and to use 3D printing technology to manufacture spare parts for equipment, Zelensky said.

Ukraine's president arrived in France on June 6 for the commemorations of the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, together with U.S. President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that that France would deliver Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Kyiv.

France could also soon send its military trainers to Ukraine, Reuters reported in late May after Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that he had already signed documents "that will allow the first French instructors to visit training centers soon." Paris is yet to officially confirm the plans.