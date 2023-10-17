Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukrainian forces strike Russian airfields in occupied territories

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 17, 2023 11:43 AM 1 min read
A tail part of Russian helicopter that was shot down in Kherson Oblast is exhibited in the Dnipro History Museum on June 2, 2023 in Dnipro, Ukraine. (Global Images Ukraine / Getty)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine carried out overnight strikes on military airfields in Russian-occupied territory, the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on Oct. 17.

The targets were located near Berdiansk, in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Luhansk.  

The strikes hit "helicopters and airfield equipment of the Russian occupying forces," the Armed Forces reported.

In a separate message, the Armed Forces said that they had carried out four strikes "on areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment" of the Russian military over the last 24 hours.

The attacks hit two helicopters on landing sites and an ammunition depot, according to the morning update.

Ukraine is carrying out offensive operations in the direction of Berdiansk on the southern front. The city has been under occupation since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.    

Luhansk, like Donetsk and Crimea, has been occupied by Russia since 2014.

The delivery of Western long-range weapons has allowed Ukrainian forces to strike deep into Russian-occupied territory, including Crimea.

Since the summer, Ukraine has repeatedly attacked Russian military targets on the peninsula due to the importance of Crimea for Russian logistics routes.

Ukraine faces onslaught at Avdiivka as Russia launches new offensive
After months of a relatively static siege, Russian forces launched a heavy assault in the direction of the front-line town of Avdiivka, backed up by armor, artillery, and air strikes. The Ukrainian military has reported unusually heavy fighting over the past three days as Russia encroaches on the m…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.