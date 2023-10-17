Ukrainian forces strike Russian airfields in occupied territories

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine carried out overnight strikes on military airfields in Russian-occupied territory, the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on Oct. 17.

The targets were located near Berdiansk, in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Luhansk.

The strikes hit "helicopters and airfield equipment of the Russian occupying forces," the Armed Forces reported.

In a separate message, the Armed Forces said that they had carried out four strikes "on areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment" of the Russian military over the last 24 hours.

The attacks hit two helicopters on landing sites and an ammunition depot, according to the morning update.

Ukraine is carrying out offensive operations in the direction of Berdiansk on the southern front. The city has been under occupation since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Luhansk, like Donetsk and Crimea, has been occupied by Russia since 2014.

The delivery of Western long-range weapons has allowed Ukrainian forces to strike deep into Russian-occupied territory, including Crimea.

Since the summer, Ukraine has repeatedly attacked Russian military targets on the peninsula due to the importance of Crimea for Russian logistics routes.