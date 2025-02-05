Ukraine strikes Russian oil facility, Buk air defense system overnight, military claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces struck a Russian oil facility in Krasnodar Krai and a Buk air defense system in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast overnight on Feb. 5, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said.

An attack carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Defense Forces set fire to the Albashneft oil facility in Novominskaya in southwestern Russia, according to the statement.

Earlier the same day, Krasnodar Krai authorities reported a Ukrainian drone attack that started a fire at an unspecified oil depot that allegedly contained a "residual amount" of petroleum product.

The village of Novominskaya lies roughly 250 kilometers (150 miles) from the front line in Ukraine.

"The hit has been confirmed," the General Staff said, describing the facility as a "mini-refinery" involved in the supply of gasoline and diesel fuel for Russian forces in Ukraine.

The extent of damage to the facility is being determined.

The General Staff also reported a successful hit against the Buk system in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, adding that "damage to the target was recorded."

The Kyiv Independent could not verify all the claims.

The news comes as Ukraine is ramping up long-range drone strikes against Russian targets in the rear, focusing on oil facilities crucial for supplying the Russian military and feeding Moscow's war chest.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian drone attacks reportedly targeted energy facilities in Russia's Astrakhan and Volgograd oblasts overnight on Feb. 3, causing fires at the Lukoil oil refinery in Volgograd and the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant.