Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukrainian strikes in Russia, Attacks on Russia, Ukraine, Krasnodar Krai, War, Air defense, Oil
Edit post

Ukraine strikes Russian oil facility, Buk air defense system overnight, military claims

by Martin Fornusek February 5, 2025 12:11 PM 2 min read
Purported footage of the Albashneft oil depot in Novominskaya, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, after a Ukrainian drone attack on Feb. 5, 2025. (Andrii Kovalenko/Telelgram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces struck a Russian oil facility in Krasnodar Krai and a Buk air defense system in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast overnight on Feb. 5, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said.

An attack carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Defense Forces set fire to the Albashneft oil facility in Novominskaya in southwestern Russia, according to the statement.

Earlier the same day, Krasnodar Krai authorities reported a Ukrainian drone attack that started a fire at an unspecified oil depot that allegedly contained a "residual amount" of petroleum product.

The village of Novominskaya lies roughly 250 kilometers (150 miles) from the front line in Ukraine.

"The hit has been confirmed," the General Staff said, describing the facility as a "mini-refinery" involved in the supply of gasoline and diesel fuel for Russian forces in Ukraine.

The extent of damage to the facility is being determined.

The General Staff also reported a successful hit against the Buk system in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, adding that "damage to the target was recorded."

The Kyiv Independent could not verify all the claims.

The news comes as Ukraine is ramping up long-range drone strikes against Russian targets in the rear, focusing on oil facilities crucial for supplying the Russian military and feeding Moscow's war chest.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian drone attacks reportedly targeted energy facilities in Russia's Astrakhan and Volgograd oblasts overnight on Feb. 3, causing fires at the Lukoil oil refinery in Volgograd and the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant.

What to expect from Ukraine’s defense innovation in 2025
Despite the uncertainty surrounding a potential resolution to the war, Ukrainians know one thing for sure: we must ramp up our defense capabilities to effectively defend against current and future Russian aggression. This requires the rapid development of asymmetrical solutions to counter Russia’s a…
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Kushnerska
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:03 AM

US leading 'very constructive talks on Ukraine,' Trump says.

"But we are having very good talks, very constructive talks on Ukraine. And we are talking to the Russians. We're talking to the Ukrainian leadership," Donald Trump said during a press conference in Washington with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
9:31 AM

UK Foreign Secretary Lammy arrives in Kyiv.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Kyiv on Feb. 5 to discuss Ukrainian-British cooperation and Ukraine's security, said Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.K.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.