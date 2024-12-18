Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

One of Russia's largest chemical plants reportedly attacked in Rostov Oblast

by Abbey Fenbert December 18, 2024 11:35 PM 2 min read
Screenshot of a video that purports to show an explosion at the Kamensky Combine chemical plant in Russia's Rostov Oblast after an attack on Dec. 18. (Andrii Kovalenko / Telegram)
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being edited.

The Kamensky Combine, one of the largest chemical plants in Russia, was hit in an attack on Rostov Oblast, Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's counter-disinformation center, claimed on Dec. 18.

The factory produces rocket fuel and components of ammunition and explosives, Kovalenko said.

Russian officials have not commented on the alleged strike on the Kamensky Combine. Rostov Oblast Acting Governor Yury Slyusar claimed that Russian air defense forces shot down 10 missiles over the region on Dec. 18.

Kovalenko posted a video on his official Telegram channel purporting to show explosions at the plant.

The Kamensky Combine "is engaged in the production of rocket fuel (specializing in the manufacture of solid fuel components for rocket engines, in particular for multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and intercontinental ballistic missiles using solid fuel)," Kovalenko said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims at time of publication.

The Kamensky Combine has been sanctioned by the E.U., U.K., and U.S. for its role in Russia's war against Ukraine.

The reported strike comes a week after Ukraine allegedly struck a boiler plant in Rostov Oblast in an overnight missile attack on Dec. 11. Kyiv continues to target military-industrial complex facilities, airbases, and oil refineries in Russia.

Russian guided bomb attacks fall sharply after ATACMS, Storm Shadow strikes, analysts say
Russian attacks against Ukraine with guided aerial bombs have reportedly fallen by over 50% since Western partners allowed Kyiv to target Russia with long-range missiles.
5:53 AM

Oscars shortlist includes two Ukrainian documentaries.

The Ukrainian documentaries “The Porcelain War” and “Once Upon a Time in Ukraine” have been shortlisted for the 97th Academy Awards, the U.S. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Dec. 17.
