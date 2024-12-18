One of Russia's largest chemical plants reportedly attacked in Rostov Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being edited.

The Kamensky Combine, one of the largest chemical plants in Russia, was hit in an attack on Rostov Oblast, Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's counter-disinformation center, claimed on Dec. 18.

The factory produces rocket fuel and components of ammunition and explosives, Kovalenko said.

Russian officials have not commented on the alleged strike on the Kamensky Combine. Rostov Oblast Acting Governor Yury Slyusar claimed that Russian air defense forces shot down 10 missiles over the region on Dec. 18.

Kovalenko posted a video on his official Telegram channel purporting to show explosions at the plant.

The Kamensky Combine "is engaged in the production of rocket fuel (specializing in the manufacture of solid fuel components for rocket engines, in particular for multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and intercontinental ballistic missiles using solid fuel)," Kovalenko said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims at time of publication.

The Kamensky Combine has been sanctioned by the E.U., U.K., and U.S. for its role in Russia's war against Ukraine.

The reported strike comes a week after Ukraine allegedly struck a boiler plant in Rostov Oblast in an overnight missile attack on Dec. 11. Kyiv continues to target military-industrial complex facilities, airbases, and oil refineries in Russia.