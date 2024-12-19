Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

News Feed, Russia, Rostov Oblast, oil refineries, Russian oil industry, Attacks on Russia
Explosions reported at Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia's Rostov Oblast

by Abbey Fenbert December 19, 2024 2:00 AM 2 min read
Illustrative image: Flames come out of the tower of an oil refinery plant at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions occurred at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia's Rostov Oblast in the early hours of Dec. 19, Russian media reported.

A fire broke out at the facility after a mass drone attack, the Russian Telegram news channel Astra reported, citing eyewitnesses. The outlet also posted video footage of the site in flames.

Officials have not commented on the alleged attack.

The Kyiv Independent could not confirm the report at the time of publication.

Shortly before reports began circulating of the strike on the Novoshakhtinsk refinery, acting Rostov Oblast Governor Yury Slyusar claimed that Russian air defenses shot down seven drones over the region.

The reported attack comes on the heels of an alleged strike on the Kamensky Combine, another Russian industrial facility in Rostov Oblast. Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's counter-disinformation center, said the site was attacked on Dec. 18.

The Kamensky Combine is one of the largest chemical plants in Russia. The facility produces rocket fuel, including fuel for intercontinental ballistic missiles, Kovalenko said.

Ukraine has previously targeted the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery with drone strikes. The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces claimed that a July attack on the refinery destroyed  1.5 million tons of oil and oil products worth $540 million.

The refinery partially shut down after an attack in March.

Ukrainian forces regularly target Russian oil depots in addition to attacks on weapons factories and military air fields. Fossil fuel exports are the primary drivers of the Russian economy and the main source of revenue for the Kremlin's war machine.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
