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Ukraine strikes drone port at occupied Donetsk Airport

2 min read
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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Ukraine strikes drone port at occupied Donetsk Airport
Footage of a Ukrainian middle-strike operation against a drone port at the Donetsk Airport on Nov. 10, 2026. (412th Brigade/Telegram)

Ukrainian forces struck a Russian drone port at the occupied Donetsk Airport, the 412th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces said on Nov. 10.

"There should be fewer enemy drones over Ukrainian cities. That's why we are not only intercepting drones that have already been launched, but also destroying the infrastructure from which they are launched," the brigade wrote.

Forces targeted the airport in a "middle strike" operation that has been occupied by Russia and its proxies since 2014.

In recent months, Ukraine has conducted medium-range strikes at a distance of 30-180 kilometers (19-112 miles) from the front line.

The Donetsk Airport is located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Ukrainian-controlled territory.

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Footage of an operation against a Russian drone port at the occupied Donetsk Airport on Nov. 10, 2026. (412th Brigade/Telegram)

Ukraine regularly strikes military targets deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

Overnight on Nov. 9, Ukrainian forces struck Russia's Morozov plant near St. Petersburg, which produces fuel for Iskander ballistic missiles, damaging three production workshops "at once," Ukraine's General Staff reported.

"Each such strike makes it more difficult for the enemy to produce missiles for the 'Iskander' systems, which it uses to strike our cities," the General Staff said.

On Nov. 8, Ukrainian drone strikes damaged a bridge and energy facilities in Russia's Rostov Oblast, causing traffic closures and blackouts, regional Governor Yuri Slyusar reported.

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Ukrainian attackUnmanned Systems ForcesRussian-occupied UkraineRussiaUkraine
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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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Tuesday, November 10
Ukraine strikes drone port at occupied Donetsk Airport.

"There should be fewer enemy drones over Ukrainian cities. That's why we are not only intercepting drones that have already been launched, but also destroying the infrastructure from which they are launched," the 412th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces wrote.

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