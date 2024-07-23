Ukraine shoots down another Russian Su-25 jet in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian soldiers shot down a Russian Su-25 attack jet near Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, the Khortytsia group of forces said on July 23.

Anti-air units shot the plane down as it was attempting to fire on Ukrainian positions, the statement said. The Khortytsia group of forces also shared a video that showed an anti-aircraft missile being launched and striking a plane in the distance.

A video shared by the Khortytsia group of forces on July 23, 2024, showing an anti-aircraft missile reportedly hitting a Russian Su-25 attack jet.

The Soviet-designed Su-25, nicknamed "Frogfoot" by NATO, is a heavily armored ground-attack aircraft. It has seen extensive use by both sides in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Four days earlier, the Khortytsia group of forces said it had shot down another Russian Su-25 jet near Pokrovsk.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said earlier on July 23 that Russia has lost 362 airplanes since the beginning of the full-scale war.

The area near Pokrovsk, a town less than 50 kilometers (around 30 miles) northwest of occupied Donetsk, has become one of the hottest parts of the front.