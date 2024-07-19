Skip to content
News Feed, Su-25, Ukraine, Donetsk Oblast, Russia, War, Aviation
Ukraine downs Russian Su-25 warplane in Donetsk Oblast

by Martin Fornusek July 19, 2024 3:34 PM 1 min read
Illustrative photo. A part of destroyed Su-25 Russian military aircraft is displayed at the National Museum of Military History of Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 8, 2022. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Pokrovsk sector of the front in Donetsk Oblast, the Khortytsia group of forces said on July 19.

The plane was downed by anti-aircraft guns of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade as it was attempting to fire at Ukrainian positions, the statement read.

The Soviet-designed Su-25, nicknamed "Frogfoot" by NATO, is a heavily armored ground-attack aircraft. It has seen extensive use by both sides in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Ukraine's General Staff said earlier on July 19 that Russia had lost 361 planes during the full-scale invasion, not counting the Su-25 downed later the same day.

The area near Pokrovsk, a town less than 50 kilometers (around 30 miles) northwest of occupied Donetsk, has become one of the hottest parts of the front.

Khortytsia's spokesperson, Nazar Voloshyn, said earlier today on national television that the number of Russian attacks in the area decreased somewhat over the past few days but heavy battles continue.

Author: Martin Fornusek
