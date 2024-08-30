Skip to content
Ukraine secures gold, 3 silver medals on day 2 of Paralympics

by Kateryna Denisova August 30, 2024 11:44 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian swimmer Oleksandr Komarov reacts after winning the men's 100m Freestyle S5 final on day two of the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome on Aug. 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Fiona Goodall/Getty Images for PNZ)
Ukrainian athletes won four more medals – three silver and one gold – at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris on Aug. 30.

Swimmer Oleksandr Komarov secured Ukraine's first gold at this year's Summer Paralympics, winning in men's 100-meter freestyle S5.

Vladyslav Bilyi won a silver medal in men's javelin throw F38. He was bested by Jose Lemos from Colombia.

Iryna Poida won silver in women's 100-meter freestyle S5 class. The day before, she secured another silver medal in women's 200m freestyle S5

Athlete Natalia Kobzar finished second in women's 200-meters T37 event, taking a silver medal. Wen Xiaoyan from China took gold.

By winning four more medals on the second day of the competition, the athletes brought Ukraine's total medal count to eight.

A total of 140 Ukrainian athletes will compete in 17 sports at the 2024 Summer Paris Paralympic Games, which kicked off on Aug. 28.

Ukraine took sixth place at the 2021 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo, winning 98 medals, including 24 gold ones.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
