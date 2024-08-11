Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
2024 Paris Olympics, News Feed, Sports
Edit post

Ukraine wins 3 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze medals in Paris Olympics

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 11, 2024 3:30 PM 3 min read
An overview shows Ukraine's Olga Kharlan (top R) celebrating with teammates after winning in the women's sabre team gold medal bout between South Korea and Ukraine during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais in Paris on Aug. 3, 2024. (Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine won three gold, five silver, and four bronze medals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, placing 22nd among 84 competing countries as the games came to an end on Aug. 11.

Ukraine received the biggest number of gold medals at the Olympics since 2012, when it won five at the London Games.

Ukraine's Olympic triumphs were celebrated back home, where positive news is rare and Russian troops continue to launch daily attacks against civilians while steadily advancing on the battlefield.

The Olympics kicked off on July 24, with some events held two days before the opening ceremony on July 26.

Only 140 Ukrainian athletes competed at the Olympic Games in Paris this year, the smallest number in the history of the country's participation in the games, as Russia's war has damaged or destroyed sports' facilities and frequent air raid alerts interrupt training.

China took first place at the Olympics, winning 40 gold, 27 silver, and 24 bronze medals, followed by the U.S. and Japan.

Russian and Belarusian athletes were allowed to compete in the games  as Individual Neutral Athletes (AINs) with "strict eligibility conditions" – which included being banned from team participation and displaying any flags or official identification with either country.

Sports Ministry recommends Ukrainian athletes keep distance from Russians at Olympics
The recommendations were developed to protect the 89 Ukrainian athletes who have qualified to compete at the Olympics, their coaches, and members of Ukraine’s official delegation “from provocative situations” and promote their safety in Paris, the UOC and Sports Ministry said.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

Among Ukraine's highlights of the Olympics are the women's saber fencing team winning the war-torn country's first gold at the games and two of its athletes placing first and third in women's high jumps.

Fencer Olga Kharlan led her team to the finals in women's saber fencing after taking bronze on July 29. The six-time Olympic medalist beat South Korea's Choi Se-bin 15-14 in a fiercely contested match.

Ukrainian high jumpers Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Iryna Gerashchenko won gold and bronze at the Olympics. The 22-year-old Mahuchikh, currently the world record holder for women's high jump, won the competition with a jump of 2.00 meters.

Ukrainian wrestlers Parviz Nasibov and Zhan Beleniuk also won silver and bronze, respectively, at the Olympics. Beleniuk, who won gold in Tokyo and is also a Ukrainian lawmaker, retired after winning bronze in men's Greco-Roman wrestling in the 87-kilogram category, beating Polish athlete Arkadiusz Kulynycz.

Wrestler-politician Zhan Beleniuk starts last Olympic run aiming for back-to-back gold
Winning his first Olympic gold medal in Tokyo after taking a months-long break from parliament, Ukrainian lawmaker Zhan Beleniuk is set to repeat his successful run and quit wrestling for good. The 33-year-old Greco-Roman wrestler from Kyiv has been contemplating retirement for years, acknowledging…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:33 PM

Minsk summons Ukrainian embassy over drone incursion.

Belarus’ Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a "strong warning" to Ukraine’s Charge d’Affaires to Belarus Olha Tymush and threatened to end diplomatic relations after what Minsk claims was “a Ukrainian provocation.”
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.