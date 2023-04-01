Ukraine sanctions former Motor Sich head, Russian companies

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on April 1, approving a proposal by the National Security and Defense Council to sanction former Motor Sich President Viacheslav Bohuslaiev among 272 individuals and 380 legal entities.

Bohuslaiev impeded the delivery of a combat helicopter to the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate in April 2022, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) wrote on March 28.

According to the SBU, Bohuslaiev allegedly ordered the combat helicopter to be disassembled and its operating documentation concealed.

The latter was done so that pilots could not operate the helicopter without special forms, Ukraine's Prosecutor General wrote on March 28.

In October 2022, Bohuslaiev was arrested on charges of treason and collaborating with Russia, as was Oleh Dzyuba, Motor Sich's former chief of foreign economic activity.

Bohuslaiev was accused of directly collaborating with members of the Kremlin and Russian defense contractor Rostec to provide the Russian military with helicopter parts during the full-scale invasion.

The decree includes 154 companies from Russia and one from the Russian-occupied Melitopol. The sanctions will apply for ten years.