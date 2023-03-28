SBU: Former Motor Sich head blocked delivery of combat helicopter during invasion

This audio is created with AI assistance

Former Motor Sich President Vyacheslav Bohuslayev impeded the delivery of a combat helicopter to the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate in April 2022, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) wrote on March 28.

According to the SBU, Bohuslayev allegedly ordered the combat helicopter to be disassembled and its operating documentation to be concealed.

The latter was done so that pilots could not operate the helicopter without special forms, Ukraine's Prosector General wrote on March 28.

In October 2022, Bohuslayev was arrested on charges of treason and collaborating with Russia, as was Oleh Dzyuba, Motor Sich's former chief of foreign economic activity.

Bohuslayev was accused of directly collaborating with members of the Kremlin and Russian defense contractor Rostec to provide the Russian military with helicopter parts during the full-scale invasion.