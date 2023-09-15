Ukraine retrieves bodies of 51 fallen soldiers

This audio is created with AI assistance

The bodies of 51 fallen Ukrainian soldiers were retrieved from Russian-occupied territories, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of the Prisoners of War reported on Sept. 15.

The Headquarters carried out the transfer in cooperation with the Department of Civil-Military Cooperation of the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces and the Department for Missing Persons of the Interior Ministry.

The process of retrieving the fallen defenders continues in accordance with the Geneva Convention, the Headquarters noted.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian authorities have repatriated the bodies of 1,832 Ukrainian defenders, the report said.

In the previous transfer on Aug. 29, Ukraine managed to retrieve the bodies of 84 fallen soldiers.