Ukraine retrieves bodies of 84 fallen soldiers

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 29, 2023 12:37 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen carry the coffin of Andrii Veremiienko, who was killed fighting Russian troops in the Donetsk region, during a funeral ceremony in Kyiv on Aug. 17, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (ROMAN PILIPEY/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The bodies of 84 fallen Ukrainian defenders were returned from Russian-occupied territories, the Reintegration Ministry reported on Aug. 29.

The ministry carried out the transfer with the Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons, Ukrainian law enforcement, and international organizations.

The Geneva Conventions dictate that people who lost their lives during war are entitled to a dignified burial.

After identification, the bodies of the fallen soldiers will be handed over to their relatives for the funeral.

In the previous transfer, 44 bodies of fallen soldiers were returned home to their families and loved ones on Aug. 4.

As more soldiers go missing, desperate families left in limbo
Sixteen months have passed since Halyna Nikiforova’s husband went missing on Ukraine’s eastern front line. But the 40-year-old Sloviansk native still texts him daily stories about their children. “They were everything to him,” Nikiforova said of their 13 and 15-year-old sons. “They…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

