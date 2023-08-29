Ukraine retrieves bodies of 84 fallen soldiers

This audio is created with AI assistance

The bodies of 84 fallen Ukrainian defenders were returned from Russian-occupied territories, the Reintegration Ministry reported on Aug. 29.

The ministry carried out the transfer with the Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons, Ukrainian law enforcement, and international organizations.

The Geneva Conventions dictate that people who lost their lives during war are entitled to a dignified burial.

After identification, the bodies of the fallen soldiers will be handed over to their relatives for the funeral.

In the previous transfer, 44 bodies of fallen soldiers were returned home to their families and loved ones on Aug. 4.