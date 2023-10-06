Ukraine retrieves 64 bodies of fallen soldiers

This audio is created with AI assistance

The bodies of 64 fallen Ukrainian soldiers have been retrieved from Russian-occupied territories, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of the Prisoners of War reported on Oct. 6.

The bodies are being transported to specialized state institutions for forensic examination and identification.

"In accordance with the norms of International Humanitarian Law," Ukraine also handed over a number of bodies of Russian combatants to Russia, the Coordination Headquarters added.

The Headquarters carried out the transfer in cooperation with a range of partners, including the Internal Affairs Ministry, the Armed Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Emergency Service, and representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the bodies of 1,896 soldiers have been repatriated to Ukraine, according to the latest figures from the Coordination Headquarters.