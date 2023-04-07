Ukraine to resume electricity export

This audio is created with AI assistance

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko signed a document on April 7 allowing Ukraine to export electricity in case of surplus, formally resuming Ukraine's capacity to export.

Ukraine had to stop exporting electricity for six months after Russia’s mass missile strike that struck heat generation and electrical substations on Oct. 10, 2022, forcing Ukraine to stop exporting its electricity to the European Union to stabilize its grid.

Export volumes may fluctuate depending on the time of day and market conditions, with a priority given to Ukrainian consumers, Halushchenko said.

"The export of electricity will work on the condition that Ukrainian consumers are supplied with electricity and may be stopped in case of a change in the situation," the minister said.

Electricity export will attract additional financial resources to repair the energy infrastructure destroyed and damaged by mass missile strikes, Halushchenko said.

Ukraine’s electricity system was integrated into the European grid in March to cut off the country from its electricity dependency on Russia and Belarus in the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion.