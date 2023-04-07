Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine to resume electricity export

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 7, 2023 10:39 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko signed a document on April 7 allowing Ukraine to export electricity in case of surplus, formally resuming Ukraine's capacity to export.

Ukraine had to stop exporting electricity for six months after Russia’s mass missile strike that struck heat generation and electrical substations on Oct. 10, 2022, forcing Ukraine to stop exporting its electricity to the European Union to stabilize its grid.

Export volumes may fluctuate depending on the time of day and market conditions, with a priority given to Ukrainian consumers, Halushchenko said.

"The export of electricity will work on the condition that Ukrainian consumers are supplied with electricity and may be stopped in case of a change in the situation," the minister said.

Electricity export will attract additional financial resources to repair the energy infrastructure destroyed and damaged by mass missile strikes, Halushchenko said.

Ukraine’s electricity system was integrated into the European grid in March to cut off the country from its electricity dependency on Russia and Belarus in the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Energy Ministry: Ukraine started importing small volumes of electricity from EU
Since the beginning of 2023, Ukraine has started to import electricity from the European Union in small volumes, according to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko. The ministry expects to increase the volumes.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.