Energy Ministry: Ukraine started importing small volumes of electricity from EU

Since the beginning of 2023, Ukraine has started to import electricity from the European Union in small volumes, according to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko. The ministry expects to increase the volumes.

Kyiv used to export electricity to Europe but was forced to stop exports to stabilize its own energy system after Russia started regular attacks on the country's critical infrastructure on Oct. 10.

In late October, Ukraine imported energy from the EU for the first time in test mode.

Ukraine's electricity system was integrated into the European grid in March, ending its electricity dependency on Russia and Belarus in the wake of Moscow's full-scale invasion.

Russian forces have repeatedly attacked energy infrastructure across Ukraine since early October, killing dozens of people and causing electricity, water, and heat outages.

