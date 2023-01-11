Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Energy Ministry: Ukraine started importing small volumes of electricity from EU

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 11, 2023 11:01 PM 1 min read
Since the beginning of 2023, Ukraine has started to import electricity from the European Union in small volumes, according to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko. The ministry expects to increase the volumes.

Kyiv used to export electricity to Europe but was forced to stop exports to stabilize its own energy system after Russia started regular attacks on the country's critical infrastructure on Oct. 10.

In late October, Ukraine imported energy from the EU for the first time in test mode.

Ukraine's electricity system was integrated into the European grid in March, ending its electricity dependency on Russia and Belarus in the wake of Moscow's full-scale invasion.

Russian forces have repeatedly attacked energy infrastructure across Ukraine since early October, killing dozens of people and causing electricity, water, and heat outages.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
