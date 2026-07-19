Ukraine reportedly strikes Russian oil depot in Stavropol Krai, hits targets in occupied Crimea, Luhansk

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian forces struck an oil depot in Russia's Stavropol Krai and hit several targets in the occupied territories overnight on July 19, monitoring channels reported.

An oil depot in the town of Mikhailovsk, Stavropol Krai, was struck by Ukrainian forces for the third time within weeks, Telegram news channel Exilenova Plus reported.

Days earlier, on July 13, social media channels reported that Ukraine struck an oil depot in southern Russia's Stavropol Krai.

Residents of occupied Luhansk reported explosions in the city on July 19, according to Exilenova Plus.

In the occupied city of Yalta, Crimea, an electric substation caught fire after being struck by Ukrainian drones, resulting in power outages, pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported.

Explosions were also heard in the city of Kerch in eastern Crimea, with the Kerch bridge to Russia closed as a result, according to the channel.

An electric substation in the village of Myndalne, near the city of Sudak, was also struck by Ukrainian drones amid strikes on several targets in occupied Crimea, Crimean Wind reported.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

Overnight on July 18, Ukrainian forces struck two Russian logistics centers, an oil depot, and several targets in the Azov and Black Seas, President Volodymyr Zelensky and the General Staff confirmed.