Ukraine refutes claim Russia killed its intelligence officers in Kharkiv attack

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 31, 2023 2:37 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack on downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 30, 2023. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry's claim that it killed Ukrainian intelligence officers in the Dec. 30 attack on Kharkiv is "the latest nonsense from the aggressor state," the spokesperson of Ukraine's military intelligence agency, Andrii Yusov, told Ukrainska Pravda on Dec. 31.

Residential buildings, a hotel, and premises of health care institutions – including a regional clinical hospital, regional dental polyclinic, and two city hospitals – were damaged when Russia launched its attack against Kharkiv on Dec. 30, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The number of wounded stands at 28 people. Russia later launched its second attack against Kharkiv hours later, but no additional casualties were reported.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that the strike on the Kharkiv Palace Hotel had killed Ukrainian intelligence officers, including members of Kraken, a Ukrainian special forces unit, for their alleged involvement in "the preparation of subversive actions on Russian territory."

There are no facts supporting this claim.

"We can report that during the recent terrorist act and missile strike by the Russian Federation in Kharkiv yesterday, no personnel of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry, and accordingly, none of the members of the Kraken special forces unit were harmed," Yusov said.

"At the same time, the aggressor once again targeted civilians, not military objects. This is a consistent practice of the Russian Federation and its terrorist missile strikes, which are aimed specifically at civilian infrastructure and peaceful residents."

Several hours before the first Kharkiv attack, Russian authorities claimed a Ukrainian attack on Russia's Belgorod Oblast, including the regional capital.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility. Kyiv generally does not comment on reports of attacks and explosions on Russian soil.

A day prior, Russia launched a massive attack against Ukrainian cities,  killing over 40 people and wounding over 160 people. The death toll in Kyiv alone is 23.

Exploring Ukraine’s most important battles of 2023
Russia’s invasion of 2022 may have shocked the world with the brutality of the fighting but it was only a preview for what was coming in 2023. To start with, 2022 had variety. It kicked off with a disastrous Russian blitz into Kyiv Oblast, stalled and picked apart by
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
9:43 PM

Pope calls to pray for ‘martyred Ukrainian people.’

"Let us not cease to pray for the peoples who suffer from wars: for the martyred Ukrainian people, for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, for the people of Sudan and for many others," Pope Francis said on Dec. 31 in the Vatican.
6:12 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 30, firing 37 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
2:58 AM

US: Ordinary Russians also bear the brunt of this war.

During an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response to an alleged attack in Belgorod, U.S. official John Kelley stated that "ordinary Russian civilians are also bearing the brunt of the Kremlin’s brutal war."
2:01 AM

Russia launches second attack against Kharkiv.

Russia launched a drone attack against downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 31, just hours after a previous attack injured 26 people and damaged civilian infrastructure, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on Telegram.
12:55 AM

Update: Casualties from Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to 26.

Russian forces attacked downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 30, injuring 26 people, the regional prosecutor's office reported. Among those injured are two boys, aged 14 and 16, and a foreign journalist. Previous reporting stated that only 20 civilians were injured.
