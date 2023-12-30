Skip to content
Russian authorities claim Ukrainian attack on Belgorod

by Martin Fornusek December 30, 2023 4:51 PM 2 min read
Columns of smoke in Russia's Belgorod after what Russian authorities claim was a Ukrainian attack on Dec. 30, 2023. (ASTRA/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions and fires were recorded in Russia's Belgorod on Dec. 30, according to Russian Telegram channels. Russian officials accused Ukraine of attacking the city. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility.

The report comes only a day after Russia launched a massive wave of strikes against Ukraine that killed at least 39 people and injured over 160 others.

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed at around 3 p.m. local time that Ukrainian forces launched an attack against the center of Belgorod, a city about 40 kilometers away from the Ukrainian border.

Nearly an hour later, Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel that a missile attack alert had been activated and urged citizens to head to shelters.

The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry claimed that 14 people were killed during the attack, including two children. Some 108 people, including 15 children, were allegedly injured.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Ukrainian authorities did not claim responsibility, as they generally do not comment on reports of attacks and explosions on Russian territory.

Ukrainska Pravda reported that according to its source in intelligence agencies, Ukrainian forces were targeting military facilities in Belgorod Oblast.

The damage in the city was caused by Russian air defenses mishandling the situation, which resulted in debris falling on the city center, the source claimed.

Similar information was provided to RBC Ukraine by the news agency's undisclosed intelligence source.

Ukrainian forces allegedly targeted military sites in the city, but inefficient response by Russian defenses resulted in damage to civilian areas, according to RBC Ukraine's source.

"These joint measures are a result of the barbaric attacks against Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odesa, and the killing of civilians. These measures are ongoing," the source said.

The Kyiv Independent cannot verify this information.

Footage published on Russian Telegram channels shows multiple fires in the city, damaged buildings, and burning cars.

Russian officials in Belgorod Oblast, which borders Ukraine's Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts, regularly report on cross-border strikes by Ukrainian forces.

Ukraine war latest: Russia's largest air attack on Ukraine kills 30, injures over 160
Russia unleashed its largest air attack on Ukraine on Dec. 29, targeting multiple Ukrainian regions with 158 missiles and drones. The attack killed 30 people and injured over 160 as of 7:30 p.m., according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:45 AM

Russia claims 32 Ukrainian drones downed overnight.

Russia claimed it had downed 32 Ukrainian drones over Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, and Moscow regions overnight on Dec. 30, Russian Defense Ministry reported. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the information.
2:50 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 29, firing 20 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
MORE NEWS

