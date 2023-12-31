Skip to content
Russia launches second attack against Kharkiv

by Rachel Amran December 31, 2023 2:01 AM 2 min read
Aftermath of Russian attack against Kharkiv on Dec. 31, 2023. (Suspilne-Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a drone attack against downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 31, just hours after a previous attack injured 26 people and damaged civilian infrastructure, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on Telegram.

According to Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov told reporters that at least four hits were reported in Kharkiv during the early hours of Dec. 31.   Administrative buildings, including a bank and utility building, were severely damaged.

Earlier tonight, Terekhov told reporters that the second attack destroyed the city's water supply networks and damaged several buildings in the city center.

Shahed drones were spotted in Kharkiv at around 1.19 a.m. local time, just hours after the previous attack injured 26 people, including two minors.

According to the Kharkiv police, the first attack damaged 12 apartment buildings, 13 private homes, hospitals, civilian vehicles, a gas pipeline, and a kindergarten. Several shops and public spaces were also reportedly damaged.

The attack comes only a day after Russia launched a massive wave of strikes against Ukraine that killed at least 39 people and injured over 160 others.

Several hours before the first Kharkiv attack, Russian authorities claimed a Ukrainian attack on Russia's Belgorod Oblast, including the regional capital.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility. Kyiv generally does not comment on reports of attacks and explosions on Russian soil.

Zelensky: Russia will be held responsible for every strike on Ukrainian cities
“For every Shahed drone, for every Russian missile, there will be a fair responsibility of the terrorist state, both political and very practical,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening video address on Dec. 30.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Rachel Amran
News Feed

6:12 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 30, firing 37 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
2:58 AM

US: Ordinary Russians also bear the brunt of this war.

During an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response to an alleged attack in Belgorod, U.S. official John Kelley stated that "ordinary Russian civilians are also bearing the brunt of the Kremlin’s brutal war."
2:01 AM

Russia launches second attack against Kharkiv.

Russia launched a drone attack against downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 31, just hours after a previous attack injured 26 people and damaged civilian infrastructure, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on Telegram.
12:55 AM

Update: Casualties from Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to 26.

Russian forces attacked downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 30, injuring 26 people, the regional prosecutor's office reported. Among those injured are two boys, aged 14 and 16, and a foreign journalist. Previous reporting stated that only 20 civilians were injured.
