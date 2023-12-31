Russia launches second attack against Kharkiv.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a drone attack against downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 31, just hours after a previous attack injured 26 people and damaged civilian infrastructure, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on Telegram.

According to Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov told reporters that at least four hits were reported in Kharkiv during the early hours of Dec. 31. Administrative buildings, including a bank and utility building, were severely damaged.

Earlier tonight, Terekhov told reporters that the second attack destroyed the city's water supply networks and damaged several buildings in the city center.

Shahed drones were spotted in Kharkiv at around 1.19 a.m. local time, just hours after the previous attack injured 26 people, including two minors.

According to the Kharkiv police, the first attack damaged 12 apartment buildings, 13 private homes, hospitals, civilian vehicles, a gas pipeline, and a kindergarten. Several shops and public spaces were also reportedly damaged.

The attack comes only a day after Russia launched a massive wave of strikes against Ukraine that killed at least 39 people and injured over 160 others.

Several hours before the first Kharkiv attack, Russian authorities claimed a Ukrainian attack on Russia's Belgorod Oblast, including the regional capital.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility. Kyiv generally does not comment on reports of attacks and explosions on Russian soil.