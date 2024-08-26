Ukraine preparing to respond to Russian mass attack with homemade weapons, Kyiv says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is preparing a response with weapons of its own production to the Russian mass attack on Aug. 26, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov wrote on Facebook.

Russia on Aug. 26 launched its largest attack on Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, using 127 missiles and 109 drones.

Russian forces targeted 15 oblasts, damaging civilian and energy infrastructure. At least seven people were killed, and 47 suffered injuries, including four children, according to the State Emergency Service.

"This once again proves that for victory, we need long-range capabilities and the lifting of restrictions on strikes on the enemy's military facilities," Umerov said. "Ukraine is preparing its own response. Weapons of its own production."

Shortly before, President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that Ukraine has developed a domestic-made missile-drone, Palianytsia. He said it has already been used against Russia.

Zelensky said in his evening address that he had discussed with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi the repelling of the recent Russian mass attack, as well as Ukraine's potential response to it.

"Each such strike brings us all back to the problem of long-range capability, to the need for our defense forces to have enough long-range weapons that can destroy terrorists from where they strike," Zelensky said.

"This is the best anti-terrorism tactic that each of our partners is entitled to and would use to protect themselves. Partners from whom we expect solutions," Zelensky added.

Kyiv has long argued that restrictions on the use of long-range weapons are stifling its war effort, while Western partners believe that allowing Ukraine to hit deep into Russian territory with the weapons they provide could be a cause for escalation.

In May, the U.S. allowed Ukraine to use HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, GMLRS rockets, and artillery against Russian territory near the Ukrainian border.

But the U.S. and U.K. still prohibit Ukraine from using U.S.-made ATACMS missiles and British-made Storm Shadow missiles for strikes deeper inside Russia.

Ukraine has dismissed these arguments and has amped up pressure to lift the ban in recent weeks following the Kursk incursion on Aug. 6.