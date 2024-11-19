Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Oleksandr Syrskyi
Edit post

Ukraine marks 1000 days of full-scale war

by Abbey Fenbert November 19, 2024 7:59 AM 2 min read
The European Commission projects a Ukrainian flag on the front of the EU Commission headquarters to commemorate 1,000 days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Nov. 18, 2024 in Brussels, Belgium. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine on Nov. 19 marked 1,000 days of full-scale war with Russia.

Russian forces launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, extending their aggression beyond the occupied Donbas region in an attempt to bring the entire country under Moscow's control.

"For 1,000 days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been confronting the enemy on the front line, which stretches over 1,000 kilometers," Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Nov. 19.

"In the frozen trenches of Donetsk Oblast and in the burning steppes of Kherson Oblast under shells, hail, and anti-aircraft guns, we are fighting for the right to life. For us and our children."

The milestone comes as Ukraine braces for a difficult and uncertain winter. Russia on Nov. 17 launched one of its largest aerial attacks yet against Ukraine's energy grid, leaving civilians dead and injured across multiple regions.

The future of U.S. military aid to Ukraine is also in question, as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office in January.

Meanwhile, thousands of Russian and North Korean forces have amassed in Russia's Kursk Oblast, preparing to launch a counteroffensive against Ukrainian troops. The escalating situation in Kursk reportedly prompted U.S. President Joe Biden to grant Ukraine permission to use American long-range weapons on Russian territory.

"Every dark night, even if there are a thousand of them, always ends with dawn," Syrskyi said.

Ukraine war latest: Russia hits residential area in Odesa, kills 10, injures 55
Key developments on Nov. 18: * Russian missile attack on Odesa hits residential area, kills 10, injures 55 * US aims to ‘provoke further escalation’ — Kremlin comments on long-range strikes * Scholz’s stance on Taurus unchanged despite US permission on long-range strikes * Turkish president to…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:59 AM

Ukraine marks 1000 days of full-scale war.

"For 1,000 days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been confronting the enemy on the front line, which stretches over 1,000 kilometers," Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Nov. 19, Day 1,000 of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.
4:19 PM

Zelensky visits key front-line town of Pokrovsk.

"A tense sector. It is only thanks to the strength of the soldiers that the east (of Ukraine) is not completely occupied by Russia. The enemy receives an answer every day," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.