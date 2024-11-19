Ukraine marks 1000 days of full-scale war.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine on Nov. 19 marked 1,000 days of full-scale war with Russia.

Russian forces launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, extending their aggression beyond the occupied Donbas region in an attempt to bring the entire country under Moscow's control.

"For 1,000 days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been confronting the enemy on the front line, which stretches over 1,000 kilometers," Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Nov. 19.

"In the frozen trenches of Donetsk Oblast and in the burning steppes of Kherson Oblast under shells, hail, and anti-aircraft guns, we are fighting for the right to life. For us and our children."

The milestone comes as Ukraine braces for a difficult and uncertain winter. Russia on Nov. 17 launched one of its largest aerial attacks yet against Ukraine's energy grid, leaving civilians dead and injured across multiple regions.

The future of U.S. military aid to Ukraine is also in question, as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office in January.

Meanwhile, thousands of Russian and North Korean forces have amassed in Russia's Kursk Oblast, preparing to launch a counteroffensive against Ukrainian troops. The escalating situation in Kursk reportedly prompted U.S. President Joe Biden to grant Ukraine permission to use American long-range weapons on Russian territory.

"Every dark night, even if there are a thousand of them, always ends with dawn," Syrskyi said.