Ukraine introduces emergency power cuts throughout country amid 'significant' shortage

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine introduced restrictions on energy supply across the country due to a "significant power shortage," Ukraine's state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo announced on May 14.

Moscow has recently intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, destroying several thermal power plants across the country. This included the Trypillia plant, the main electricity supplier to Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts.

Russia carried out a large-scale attack on May 8 against Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, and Vinnytsia oblasts, mainly targeting energy infrastructure. At least two hydroelectric power plants had to be decommissioned as a result of the attack.

The emergency shutdowns will be applied on May 14 from 9 p.m. to midnight local time in all of Ukraine's regions, according to Ukrenergo's statement.

The company said it had to introduce additional restrictions due to the damage from the recent Russian strikes against Ukrainian energy infrastructure and the increase in electricity consumption after the temperature drop.

On May 15, the restrictions on energy supply will be in force throughout the day, but only for industrial users.

Ukrenergo previously reduced the energy supply for industrial and commercial users on May 10.