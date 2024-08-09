Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Kursk, Kursk Oblast
Ukrainian troops publish video from Sudzha's outskirts in Kursk Oblast, media say

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 9, 2024 10:29 PM 2 min read
A screenshot from a video showing Ukrainian soldiers allegedly standing next to a Gazprom facility in the town of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast. The video appeared on social media on Aug. 9, 2024.
Ukrainian troops posted video footage on Aug. 9, claiming to be in the town of Sudzha in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

They said in the video that "everything is calm in the town" and that a strategic facility of Russian gas giant Gazprom is controlled by the 99th Mechanized Battalion of Ukraine's 61st Mechanized Brigade.

One of the former servicemen of the 61st Mechanized Brigade confirmed the authenticity of the video to online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda.

Representatives of the 61st Mechanized Brigade have not officially confirmed their involvement in the video or their presence in Sudzha.

The video was allegedly filmed in an alley in the Zaoleshenka settlement on the western outskirts of Sudzha, where the Gazprom facility is located, two kilometers (1.4 miles) from the town's center, according to the independent Russian media outlet Meduza.

Russia's Defense Ministry acknowledged on Aug. 9 that its forces were fighting the Ukrainian army on the outskirts of Sudzha.

Earlier in the day, Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said that the situation in Kursk Oblast had been declared a "federal emergency."

Kyiv has so far maintained a policy of silence, but President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 8 that "Russia brought war to our land, and it should feel what it has done." He did not directly mention the incursion into Kursk Oblast.

Russia claims Ukraine’s forces reach outskirts of Sudzha in Kursk region
This is the first time the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian forces reached the town amid multiple reports about their presence there.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
