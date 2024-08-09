Ukrainian troops publish video from Sudzha's outskirts in Kursk Oblast, media say

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops posted video footage on Aug. 9, claiming to be in the town of Sudzha in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

They said in the video that "everything is calm in the town" and that a strategic facility of Russian gas giant Gazprom is controlled by the 99th Mechanized Battalion of Ukraine's 61st Mechanized Brigade.

One of the former servicemen of the 61st Mechanized Brigade confirmed the authenticity of the video to online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda.

Representatives of the 61st Mechanized Brigade have not officially confirmed their involvement in the video or their presence in Sudzha.

The video was allegedly filmed in an alley in the Zaoleshenka settlement on the western outskirts of Sudzha, where the Gazprom facility is located, two kilometers (1.4 miles) from the town's center, according to the independent Russian media outlet Meduza.

Russia's Defense Ministry acknowledged on Aug. 9 that its forces were fighting the Ukrainian army on the outskirts of Sudzha.

Earlier in the day, Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said that the situation in Kursk Oblast had been declared a "federal emergency."

Kyiv has so far maintained a policy of silence, but President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 8 that "Russia brought war to our land, and it should feel what it has done." He did not directly mention the incursion into Kursk Oblast.