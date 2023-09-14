Investigators identify Russian soldiers who killed supermarket security guard in Bucha

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian investigators have identified four Russian soldiers who were involved in the killing of a supermarket security guard in the town of Bucha, Kyiv Oblast, in February 2022, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Sept. 14.

The soldiers did not observe the principle of distinguishing between civilian and military targets, resulting in the civilian's death, the Prosecutor General's Office said, adding that the four soldiers have been charged with violating the customs of war and committing murder.

The Russian soldiers, two of whom were commanders, were part of the Russian invading force from the 76th Guards Airborne Assault Division.

On Feb. 27, 2022, one commander gave the order via radio to consider anyone wearing black clothing as a enemy combatant, despite the fact this could "result in accidental civilian casualties," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

A man who worked as a security guard for the local Novus supermarket was wearing a black work uniform marked with "Novus Security".

He was targeted by these troops, despite the fact "he had no weapon and did not pose any threat," the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) reported on Aug. 31 that it had identified another Russian serviceman involved in the massacre of civilians in Kyiv Oblast.

Vadim Ovchinnikov, senior lieutenant and the commander of a reconnaissance platoon, told his subordinates to shoot at a family trying to evacuate from the village of Severynivka near Bucha, according to the SBU.