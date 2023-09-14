Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Investigators identify Russian soldiers who killed supermarket security guard in Bucha

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 14, 2023 2:35 PM 2 min read
Residents of Bucha, Ukraine at a memorial with the names of 501 civilians killed in Bucha by Russian Russian forces, July 2, 2023. (Photo by Oleksii Chumachenko/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian investigators have identified four Russian soldiers who were involved in the killing of a supermarket security guard in the town of Bucha, Kyiv Oblast, in February 2022, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Sept. 14.

The soldiers did not observe the principle of distinguishing between civilian and military targets, resulting in the civilian's death, the Prosecutor General's Office said, adding that the four soldiers have been charged with violating the customs of war and committing murder.

The Russian soldiers, two of whom were commanders, were part of the Russian invading force from the 76th Guards Airborne Assault Division.

On Feb. 27, 2022, one commander gave the order via radio to consider anyone wearing black clothing as a enemy combatant, despite the fact this could "result in accidental civilian casualties," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

A man who worked as a security guard for the local Novus supermarket was wearing a black work uniform marked with "Novus Security".

He was targeted by these troops, despite the fact "he had no weapon and did not pose any threat," the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) reported on Aug. 31 that it had identified another Russian serviceman involved in the massacre of civilians in Kyiv Oblast.

Vadim Ovchinnikov, senior lieutenant and the commander of a reconnaissance platoon, told his subordinates to shoot at a family trying to evacuate from the village of Severynivka near Bucha, according to the SBU.

Uncovering the scope of the Bucha massacre
BUCHA, Kyiv Oblast – As Ukraine recaptured the town of Bucha, the world saw the extent of the violence Russian soldiers inflicted on the civilian population. Since the Russian forces were driven out of Kyiv Oblast, 412 bodies have been found in the town’s streets, buildings and mass graves as
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.