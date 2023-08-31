Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

SBU accuses Russian commander of giving order to shoot at civilians in Kyiv Oblast

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 1, 2023 12:17 AM 3 min read
Police officers search a car next to a woman's body that was found in a car shot by Russian forces on a roadside on April 6, 2022, in Bucha, Ukraine. Hundreds of bodies were found in the days since Ukrainian forces regained control of the town. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) reported on Aug. 31 that it had identified another Russian serviceman involved in the massacre of civilians in Kyiv Oblast.

Vadim Ovchinnikov, senior lieutenant and the commander of a reconnaissance platoon, told his subordinates to shoot at a family trying to evacuate from the village of Severynivka near Bucha, according to the SBU.

Ovchinnikov’s unit, part of Russia’s 36th Combined Arms Army of the Eastern Military District, was reportedly directly involved in capturing Severynivka, Motyzhyn, and Kopyliv in the Bucha district.

Wheelchair-bound Bucha resident on surviving Russian occupation: ‘I hope no one will have to live through this’
BUCHA, Kyiv Oblast – When Russian forces turned an ordinary residential road in Bucha into a battlefield, wheelchair-bound Liudmyla Usenka, 69, was alone at home in the darkness. With a look of horror on her face, Usenka told the Kyiv Independent about the never-ending sounds of shelling and heavy…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima

During the month-long occupation, the commander and his subordinates traveled around the settlements in armored vehicles “to intimidate residents,” the SBU wrote.

On one of those raids in early March last year, Ovchinnikov allegedly ordered to open fire at two civilian cars moving towards their vehicle.

The investigation revealed that the shooting had killed a couple and their 15-year-old daughter on the spot, with another daughter aged nine having managed to survive. The family was trying to leave Severynivka for Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, according to the law enforcement agency.

Uncovering the scope of the Bucha massacre
BUCHA, Kyiv Oblast – As Ukraine recaptured the town of Bucha, the world saw the extent of the violence Russian soldiers inflicted on the civilian population. Since the Russian forces were driven out of Kyiv Oblast, 412 bodies have been found in the town’s streets, buildings and mass graves as
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov

The SBU charged Ovchinnikov and his five subordinates with violating the laws and customs of war combined with intentional murder in absentia.

“Comprehensive measures are underway to fairly punish Russian war criminals, regardless of their location,” the SBU added.

Bucha, a small city near Kyiv, was occupied by Russian troops shortly after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. After it was liberated, mass graves were discovered, and thousands of war crimes were documented.

Bucha massacre survivors: ‘Why do Russians hate us so much?’
BUCHA, Kyiv Oblast – Just a bit over a month ago, Bucha was a comfortable, cozy, and rapidly growing suburb just northwest of Kyiv. The town was a place of middle-class apartment complexes and houses, surrounded by woods. Today, Bucha is a synonym of horror known worldwide. Russia’s defeat in
The Kyiv IndependentIllia Ponomarenko
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.