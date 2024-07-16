Ukraine hits Russian S-300 system in Donetsk Oblast, Syrskyi says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian military attacked a Russian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system on the occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast overnight on July 16, Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said.

Russian troops are continuing to push on the multiple sectors in Ukraine's east and south, with 65 clashes so far during the day, Ukraine's General Staff said in its latest update.

The radar station and several launchers of the S-300 system were hit, Syrskyi said, sharing a video of the attack. Further details on the scale of the attack are being determined.

According to Syrskyi, missile forces and other components of Ukraine's Defense Forces have earlier destroyed over 20 Russian launchers and about 15 radar stations.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these reports.

Ukraine has carried out several successful attacks against Russian targets in occupied Crimea and its vicinity, heavily degrading the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Ukrainian forces struck around 15 Russian air defense systems in occupied Crimea over the past two months, the military reported on June 17. Over 15 radar stations and more than 10 control centers stationed on the peninsula were also reportedly hit.