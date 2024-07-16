Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Russia, War, S-300
Ukraine hits Russian S-300 system in Donetsk Oblast, Syrskyi says

by Kateryna Denisova July 16, 2024 7:33 PM 2 min read
The footage showing the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast during Ukraine's attack on a Russian S-300 system. (Oleksandr Syrskyi/Telegram)
The Ukrainian military attacked a Russian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system on the occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast overnight on July 16, Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said.

Russian troops are continuing to push on the multiple sectors in Ukraine's east and south, with 65 clashes so far during the day, Ukraine's General Staff said in its latest update.

The radar station and several launchers of the S-300 system were hit, Syrskyi said, sharing a video of the attack. Further details on the scale of the attack are being determined.

According to Syrskyi, missile forces and other components of Ukraine's Defense Forces have earlier destroyed over 20 Russian launchers and about 15 radar stations.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these reports.

Ukraine has carried out several successful attacks against Russian targets in occupied Crimea and its vicinity, heavily degrading the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Ukrainian forces struck around 15 Russian air defense systems in occupied Crimea over the past two months, the military reported on June 17. Over 15 radar stations and more than 10 control centers stationed on the peninsula were also reportedly hit.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
6:46 PM

Poroshenko pays bail for ex-intelligence officer Сhervinskyi.

Roman Chervinskyi previously served in Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR). He was indicted by the State Security Service (SBU) in April 2023 for abuse of power. According to SBU officials, Chervinskyi, along with others in the HUR, tried to hijack a Russian Air Force aircraft whose pilot was allegedly planning to defect to Ukraine.
7:39 AM

Russia proposes broader criteria for designating individuals to terrorist, extremist list.

In a effort to continue to crackdown on political dissent on Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the proposed legislation would allow the Russian Federal Service for Financial Monitoring (Rosfinmonitoring) to add individuals convicted of spreading "false information" about Russia's military to the list - provided it is motivated by broadly defined hatred.
