News Feed, Ukraine, Energy infrastructure, Russia's attacks on energy, Blackout, Russia, War
Ukraine faces energy deficits, to restrict power supply for business, industry

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 23, 2024 2:47 PM 2 min read
A view of the destroyed engine room of Trypillia Thermal Power Plant in Kyiv Oblast after a Russian missile attack on April 11, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine faces power deficits caused by Russian attacks on its energy system, forcing Kyiv to temporarily restrict power supply to businesses and industrial facilities on April 23, Ukraine's state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo reported.

Moscow has recently intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, destroying several thermal power plants across the country, including the Trypillia plant, the main electricity supplier to Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts.

In March, attacks reportedly damaged or completely destroyed 80% of the thermal generating capacity of DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company.

"Due to the damage caused by the Russian missile strikes, the power plants cannot generate enough electricity to cover all the needs of consumers," Ukrenergo said on Telegram.

As of the morning of April 23, almost 400 Ukrainian settlements were cut off from electricity due to hostilities and technical issues, according to Ukrenergo.

For businesses and industrial facilities, power supply will be reportedly restricted from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time. The measures will not affect critical infrastructure facilities and enterprises of the country's defense complex.

Ukrenergo added it was forced for the second day in a row to use emergency aid from the energy systems of Romania, Slovakia, Moldova, Poland, and Hungary.

The company asked Ukrainians to save electricity and use alternative power sources if possible.

Opinion: Russia’s energy infrastructure attacks are depopulating Ukraine
The collapse of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure last year due to Russia’s war brought the entire country to its knees. And while Ukraine was, for the most part, spared from widespread blackouts this winter, Russian forces are once again targeting critical infrastructure. Russia resumed missile and…
The Kyiv IndependentOlga Aivazovska
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:36 AM

Russia attacks 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck six communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 16 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 22. At least 182 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
12:06 AM

Zelensky: Ukraine, US 'finalized' agreements on ATACMS.

Ukraine "finalized" with the U.S. details of the agreements on long-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles for Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky said after a call with his American counterpart Joe Biden on April 22.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.