Ukraine faces energy deficits, to restrict power supply for business, industry

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine faces power deficits caused by Russian attacks on its energy system, forcing Kyiv to temporarily restrict power supply to businesses and industrial facilities on April 23, Ukraine's state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo reported.

Moscow has recently intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, destroying several thermal power plants across the country, including the Trypillia plant, the main electricity supplier to Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts.

In March, attacks reportedly damaged or completely destroyed 80% of the thermal generating capacity of DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company.

"Due to the damage caused by the Russian missile strikes, the power plants cannot generate enough electricity to cover all the needs of consumers," Ukrenergo said on Telegram.

As of the morning of April 23, almost 400 Ukrainian settlements were cut off from electricity due to hostilities and technical issues, according to Ukrenergo.

For businesses and industrial facilities, power supply will be reportedly restricted from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time. The measures will not affect critical infrastructure facilities and enterprises of the country's defense complex.

Ukrenergo added it was forced for the second day in a row to use emergency aid from the energy systems of Romania, Slovakia, Moldova, Poland, and Hungary.

The company asked Ukrainians to save electricity and use alternative power sources if possible.