Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Foreign Ministry, Ramstein summit, United Kingdom, Air defense, Military aid, War, Ukraine
Edit post

Ukraine expecting important decisions at Ramstein meeting, Foreign Ministry says

by Sonya Bandouil February 7, 2025 6:51 PM 1 min read
A general view shows US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin (back C) together with other ministers and NATO members attending an in-person Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, southwestern Germany, on April 21, 2023. - The United States are hosting the meeting to discuss further support for Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelensky pushed Western allies to send more fighter jets and long-range missiles. Representatives from around 50 countries gather at the US Ramstein Air Base to coordinate their backing for Kyiv, as battles with Russia rage in the east of the country. (Photo by ANDRE PAIN / AFP) (Photo by ANDRE PAIN/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is actively preparing and expects important decisions to be made at the upcoming Ramstein meeting, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said during a press conference on Feb. 7.

London will host the Ramstein-format Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) summit in Brussels on Feb. 12, rather than the U.S., the U.K. Joint Delegation to NATO confirmed on Feb. 6.

“We welcome that the British have now taken on this role of convening the Ramstein,” Tykhyi said.

He stated that decisions will likely be made about both air defense and investments in Ukrainian weapons production during the meeting.

“We consider the Ramstein to be an effective mechanism, an effective format that has proven its effectiveness over the years 2022-2024. Therefore, it is good that it continues to function,” Tykhyi added.

The UDCG, which includes more than 50 countries—including all 32 NATO members—typically meets at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany. Its last gathering on Jan. 9 marked the 25th meeting since the group was established in April 2022.

Zelensky to push for ‘lasting and sustainable peace’ at Munich conference
Ukrainian delegation will present the country’s position on ending the war and its vision of achieving a “lasting and sustainable peace,” Presidential Administration head Andriy Yermak noted.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:43 PM

Bucha massacre suspect becomes top official in Russian region.

As a platoon commander at the 76th Airborne Assault Division, Mussagaleyev allegedly participated in Russia's brutal occupation of Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, in February and March 2022, according to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). Hundreds of civilians were massacred by Russian troops in Bucha at the time.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.