Ukraine expecting important decisions at Ramstein meeting, Foreign Ministry says

Ukraine is actively preparing and expects important decisions to be made at the upcoming Ramstein meeting, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said during a press conference on Feb. 7.

London will host the Ramstein-format Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) summit in Brussels on Feb. 12, rather than the U.S., the U.K. Joint Delegation to NATO confirmed on Feb. 6.

“We welcome that the British have now taken on this role of convening the Ramstein,” Tykhyi said.

He stated that decisions will likely be made about both air defense and investments in Ukrainian weapons production during the meeting.

“We consider the Ramstein to be an effective mechanism, an effective format that has proven its effectiveness over the years 2022-2024. Therefore, it is good that it continues to function,” Tykhyi added.

The UDCG, which includes more than 50 countries—including all 32 NATO members—typically meets at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany. Its last gathering on Jan. 9 marked the 25th meeting since the group was established in April 2022.