News Feed, Su-25, Ukraine, Russia, Air defense, War
Ukraine downs another Russian Su-25 fighter jet in second shootdown in one day

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 23, 2024 8:20 PM 1 min read
Russian Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jets fly over Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow on May 9, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images)
Ukraine's 110th Mechanized Brigade said it shot down a Russian Su-25 jet on May 23, making it the second downing of a Russian plane within the same day.

It is reportedly the sixth Russian Su-25 jet that Ukraine has shot down this month.

The 110th Mechanized Brigade said it was downed in Donbas but did not specify exactly where. Donbas is an industrial region in the east of Ukraine that comprises Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. Russia currently controls most of both regions.

The Soviet-designed Su-25, nicknamed "Frogfoot" by NATO, is a heavily armored ground-attack aircraft that provides close air support for Russian ground troops.

Ukraine previously claimed that it destroyed Su-25s on May 4, May 11, May 13, and May 18.

Another Su-25 plane was shot down earlier in the day on May 23.

The General Staff said on May 23 that Russia has lost over 350 planes since the launch of the full-scale invasion.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these figures.

Russia’s latest offensive into Kharkiv Oblast is stretching Ukrainian defenses
Russia’s two-pronged assault in Kharkiv Oblast that began on May 10 is exploiting Ukraine’s troop shortage, forcing it to make difficult decisions about where to commit reserves. Two weeks into the offensive, one group of Russian forces is already fighting in the streets of the town of Vovchansk
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Most popular

Russian attack on Kharkiv kills 7, injures 21.

Russian forces launched attacks against Kharkiv Oblast on May 23, killing at least seven people in Kharkiv and injuring at least 20, as well as at least 11 elsewhere in the oblast, as reported by local officials and a Kyiv Independent reporter.
10:50 AM

Russian media: Gerasimov's deputy detained over suspected bribery.

Lieutenant General Vadim Shamarin, the deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff and head of the Main Directorate of Communications, was detained for allegedly receiving a large bribe, the Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported on May 23, citing a court statement.
