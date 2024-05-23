Ukraine downs another Russian Su-25 fighter jet in second shootdown in one day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's 110th Mechanized Brigade said it shot down a Russian Su-25 jet on May 23, making it the second downing of a Russian plane within the same day.

It is reportedly the sixth Russian Su-25 jet that Ukraine has shot down this month.

The 110th Mechanized Brigade said it was downed in Donbas but did not specify exactly where. Donbas is an industrial region in the east of Ukraine that comprises Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. Russia currently controls most of both regions.

The Soviet-designed Su-25, nicknamed "Frogfoot" by NATO, is a heavily armored ground-attack aircraft that provides close air support for Russian ground troops.

Ukraine previously claimed that it destroyed Su-25s on May 4, May 11, May 13, and May 18.

Another Su-25 plane was shot down earlier in the day on May 23.

The General Staff said on May 23 that Russia has lost over 350 planes since the launch of the full-scale invasion.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these figures.